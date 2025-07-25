All Feat: Encounter challenges in Destiny 2 The Desert Perpetual Raid 

Encounter challenges in a Destiny 2 Raid makes for quite a challenging experience. Players not only have to abide by the rules of the mechanic, but also follow different rules to crack the same encounter, all to get increased rewards and a seal. However, the way challenges work with The Edge of Fate expansion, and the new Raid, is a little different. This is where Feats come into play, which act as modifiers that can be chosen by the players to make the Raid more difficult.

One of the Feats adds an encounter challenge to all four boss fights in The Desert Perpetual. Note that players must complete these challenges for the Atemporal Raid seal.

This article lists the challenges that are tied to each boss fight.

Disclaimer: A Feat can be placed on a Raid only if a player or a fireteam leader has completed the Raid once. Next, completing one Feat will unlock the rest of the slots to equip multiple Feats simultaneously. Encounter challenges Feat is mandatory for the Challenging Victory triumph in the Atemporal seal.

Encounter challenges Feat in Destiny 2: The Desert Perpetual Raid

The encounter challenges Feat is the second modifier that players can add to increase the difficulty, and complete the Challenging Victory triumph for the Atemporal seal.

Encounter challenge Feat in Destiny 2: The Desert Perpetual (Image via Bungie)

Here's how each challenge works:

Agraios Hobgoblin boss:

No player can pick up a second Chronon until all players have picked up a Chronon each. This means every player must get one Chronon only from the Minotaur in one phase. The same applied to the boss's second and third phases as well.

Epoptes Hydra boss:

Two players in each room should alternate when it comes to shooting the eyes on the Hydra shield. For example, if a call comes from one room as "L1," then one player in the other room will shoot the L1 eye. The next call comes as "Top." Now, the other player, one who didn't shoot L1, must shoot the Top eye on the Hydra shield.

Shooting Hydra shield eye (Image via Bungie)

Next, the player who shot L1 first will now shoot the third call, with the other player shooting the fourth call, and so forth until all six eyes and the Hydra are shot down inside the room. This applies to both rooms and all four players assigned to the two rooms.

Iaotros Wyvern boss:

Iaotros Wyvern boss in Destiny 2 Raid (Image via Bungie)

Three different players must take one buff each from the constructed floating platforms. This means that there must be three climbers instead of one, and only one player can take one buff from the floating platforms.

Koregos final boss:

All six players must deposit a Chronon into the hourglass. This requires every player to rotate their tasks and buffs.

