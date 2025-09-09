All Golden Age cache locations in Destiny 2: Ash & Iron Week 1

The Golden Age caches are collectibles scattered around different parts of the Destiny 2 world. They must be collected by running various activities in Ash & Iron, as doing so rewards weekly challenge completions and EXP. Most of these caches are easier to get, as players will encounter them in open locations. However, since their spawn points are specific, it is also easy to miss them, leading players to repeat the same activity.
This article lists the locations of all nine Golden Age caches and Missives to complete the first four weekly challenges in Ash & Iron Week 1.
All 9 Golden Age caches in Destiny 2: Ash & Iron Week 1
Fallen SABER strike #1:
After dropping down from the first room inside the Warmind bunker, you will find the first cache at the end of the hall.
This is just before the hallway with the Arc moving barriers.
Fallen SABER strike #2:
The second cache can be found just before the boss arena, within the red room.
You will find the cache lying near the glass wall.
Expedition Nessus:
Spawn in and head straight towards the objective marker. On the way, you will notice a huge tree in the middle after crossing the Vex fluid stream.
The log can be found at the base of the tree.
Expedition Cosmodrome:
Spawn in and head straight for the objective marker. Upon encountering the first ruin ship, take a right, and then head straight until you see another ship. The log should be on the left of the second ship.
This location is also just below the objective.
Expedition Europa:
Spawn in and head for the objective marker. Just before the objective location, look for a huge ice glacier outcrop.
The log should be located at the base of the outcrop.
Presage:
After falling from the large "Screeb room," you will encounter the Locus Scorn boss for the first time. Damage the boss, then defeat the enemies, and the door will open.
Go through the door, and the log should be on your left.
Hefnd's Vengeance:
Before jumping down to fight the boss, look for the log on top of the Tower, behind the two statues.
The log should be located near the small broken wall behind the statues.
Lord's Watch, Conductor's Keep:
Launch the Conductor's Keep Reclaim activity via the Fireteam Ops, and then look for the area shown in the image below. There is a chance for your first spawn to be that area, or you have to complete the objectives and then teleport there.
Regardless, once you're there, head straight and then look for a small doorway, as marked in the image. The log should be inside.
Giant's Husk, Fallen Bunker:
In the Fallen Bunker mission, once you are in the first area, go straight and look for a pillar in the middle.
The log should be there at the base of the pillar.
