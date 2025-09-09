All Golden Age cache locations in Destiny 2: Ash & Iron Week 1

The Golden Age caches are collectibles scattered around different parts of the Destiny 2 world. They must be collected by running various activities in Ash & Iron, as doing so rewards weekly challenge completions and EXP. Most of these caches are easier to get, as players will encounter them in open locations. However, since their spawn points are specific, it is also easy to miss them, leading players to repeat the same activity.

Ad

This article lists the locations of all nine Golden Age caches and Missives to complete the first four weekly challenges in Ash & Iron Week 1.

All 9 Golden Age caches in Destiny 2: Ash & Iron Week 1

Fallen SABER strike #1:

After dropping down from the first room inside the Warmind bunker, you will find the first cache at the end of the hall.

First cache in Fallen SABER of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

This is just before the hallway with the Arc moving barriers.

Ad

Trending

Fallen SABER strike #2:

The second cache can be found just before the boss arena, within the red room.

Second cache in Fallen SABER (Image via Bungie)

You will find the cache lying near the glass wall.

Ad

Expedition Nessus:

Spawn in and head straight towards the objective marker. On the way, you will notice a huge tree in the middle after crossing the Vex fluid stream.

Cache in Expedition Nessus (Image via Bungie)

The log can be found at the base of the tree.

Ad

Expedition Cosmodrome:

Spawn in and head straight for the objective marker. Upon encountering the first ruin ship, take a right, and then head straight until you see another ship. The log should be on the left of the second ship.

Log in Cosmodrome (Image via Bungie)

This location is also just below the objective.

Ad

Expedition Europa:

Spawn in and head for the objective marker. Just before the objective location, look for a huge ice glacier outcrop.

Outcrop in Europa (Image via Bungie)

The log should be located at the base of the outcrop.

Ad

Presage:

After falling from the large "Screeb room," you will encounter the Locus Scorn boss for the first time. Damage the boss, then defeat the enemies, and the door will open.

Door inside Presage of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Go through the door, and the log should be on your left.

Ad

Hefnd's Vengeance:

Before jumping down to fight the boss, look for the log on top of the Tower, behind the two statues.

The two statues in Hefnd's Vengeance boss in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The log should be located near the small broken wall behind the statues.

Ad

Lord's Watch, Conductor's Keep:

Launch the Conductor's Keep Reclaim activity via the Fireteam Ops, and then look for the area shown in the image below. There is a chance for your first spawn to be that area, or you have to complete the objectives and then teleport there.

Location of the log in Conductor's Keep of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Regardless, once you're there, head straight and then look for a small doorway, as marked in the image. The log should be inside.

Ad

Giant's Husk, Fallen Bunker:

In the Fallen Bunker mission, once you are in the first area, go straight and look for a pillar in the middle.

Log location in Fallen Bunker of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The log should be there at the base of the pillar.

Ad

Check out our Destiny 2 guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2 and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on game development. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More