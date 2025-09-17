All Golden Age cache locations in Destiny 2: Ash & Iron Week 2

The second weekly reset in Destiny 2's Ash & Iron update brought forth a new set of collectibles. These collectibles are attached to the latest seasonal challenges in Week 2 of Ash & Iron, where players can get increased EXP after collecting all of them and completing the challenges. There are 10 total cache locations available across different activities this week.
This article lists all the Missives in the Golden Age caches in Week 2 of the Ash & Iron update.
All 10 Golden Age caches in Destiny 2: Ash & Iron Week 2
The Insight Teminus #1:
Capture the plate and go through the portal. After getting stuck on the 'loading' part, instead of going right, walk straight towards the Vex statue, and a log will be present there.
The Insight Terminus #2:
Before the final boss, and after opening the circular door in the large room, a log can be found just after entering through the doorway.
Battleground Core #1:
After clearing all nine Blights, including the huge Blight in the opening encounter, look for the log on the left before jumping into the portal.
Battleground Core #2:
Before jumping into the final boss fight, look for the log behind the rally banner circle mark.
Tomb of Elders Path A (Pyramid room):
From the entrance, take a left and walk towards the back side of the room. The log should be present at the base of a glowing red pipe on the floor.
Tomb of Elder Path B (final boss room):
From the entrance, take a right and jump up on the metal floors. The log should be to your left.
Tomb of Elders Path C (Savathun Hive room):
From the entrance, look for the log in one of the upper-left platforms. It should be glowing and visible to you from a distance.
Pit of Herey Beneath the Necropolis:
In the Chamber of Suffering encounter, head to the middle of the arena, and look for the log on the right of the depositing altar.
Reclaim Archon's Keep: Cabal's Watch
After spawning, head all the way to the back of the arena with a circular dome on the right.
Enter the dome, and look for the log inside a small room on the left.
Reclaim Fallen Bunker: The Divide
After spawning, take a hard right and stay on the edge by sticking to the railings. Keep going, and you will find the log near one of the railings.
