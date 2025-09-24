  • home icon
  • All Golden Age cache locations in Destiny 2: Ash & Iron Week 3

All Golden Age cache locations in Destiny 2: Ash & Iron Week 3

By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Modified Sep 24, 2025 12:57 GMT
Log inside Exotic mission (Image via Bungie)
Log inside Exotic mission (Image via Bungie)

The final batch of Golden Age collectibles is available with Destiny 2: Ash & Iron's third weekly reset. Players can gather nine Missives from different activities on the Portal and complete the challenges set by Bungie. Some of these Missives can be found in hidden corners of a mission, while some are lying in the open, waiting to be picked up.

This article lists all the Golden Age Cache locations for Week 3 of Ash & Iron.

All nine Golden Age caches in Destiny 2: Ash & Iron Week 3

HyperNet Current #1:

First log in HyperNet Current (Image via Bungie)
First log in HyperNet Current (Image via Bungie)

In the beginning part, just before the open area with the Tormentor boss. Climb up using the Pyramid structures, and the log can be found to your right after climbing all the way up.

HyperNet Current #2:

Second log inside HyperNet Current (Image via Bungie)
Second log inside HyperNet Current (Image via Bungie)

After the Tormentor boss fight, and dropping inside the Vex network. Proceed, and you will encounter several platforms with Taken Blight-shooting portals. The log can be found on the first platform, at the corner to the right.

Battleground Behemoth #1:

First log in Destiny 2 Battleground Behemoth (Image via Bungie)
First log in Destiny 2 Battleground Behemoth (Image via Bungie)

Spawn in and walk straight. The log can be found just at the base of the Cabal banner on the right.

Battleground Behemoth #2:

Second log of Battleground Behemoth (Image via Bungie)
Second log of Battleground Behemoth (Image via Bungie)

Just before the final boss encounter, within the section where you destroy two generators on two platforms. The log can be found on the left platform.

NODE OVRRD AVALON #1:

First log location in NODE OVRRD AVALON (Image via Bungie)
First log location in NODE OVRRD AVALON (Image via Bungie)

Before dropping down to the first encounter, jump over to the opposite platform for the log.

NODE OVRRD AVALON #2:

Ramp after beating two Wyvern bosses in Destiny 2 NODE OVRRD AVALON (Image via Bungie)
Ramp after beating two Wyvern bosses in Destiny 2 NODE OVRRD AVALON (Image via Bungie)

After defeating the encounter with two Wyvern bosses, proceed with the platforms until you come across one specific ramp shown in the image above. The log can be found behind the ramp.

Nightmare of Gahlran:

Nightmare of Gahlran in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)
Nightmare of Gahlran in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

In Gahlran's arena, walk straight, and the log will be located on top of a structure to your left.

Conductor's Keep, Bunker Triglav:

Dome inside the Conductor&#039;s Keep (Image via Bungie)
Dome inside the Conductor's Keep (Image via Bungie)
Log inside the Dome of Conductor&#039;s Keep (Image via Bungie)
Log inside the Dome of Conductor's Keep (Image via Bungie)

The first area of the Conductor's Keep Reclaim activity. Spawn and walk straight, then take a right. Continue until you see a Dome structure with a Vex encounter inside. Upon entering, look for a catwalk on your right. The log should be present on the catwalk.

Fallen Bunker, Rocketyard:

Log inside Rocketyard of Destiny 2 Reclaim (Image via Bungie)
Log inside Rocketyard of Destiny 2 Reclaim (Image via Bungie)

The third area in the Fallen Bunker Reclaim. Upon spawning, walk straight past the first objective location until you encounter a small passage. Walk through the passage, take a left, and you will find the log there.

Soumyadeep Banerjee

Soumyadeep Banerjee

Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2 and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on game development. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels.

