All Golden Age cache locations in Destiny 2: Ash & Iron Week 3

The final batch of Golden Age collectibles is available with Destiny 2: Ash & Iron's third weekly reset. Players can gather nine Missives from different activities on the Portal and complete the challenges set by Bungie. Some of these Missives can be found in hidden corners of a mission, while some are lying in the open, waiting to be picked up.
This article lists all the Golden Age Cache locations for Week 3 of Ash & Iron.
All nine Golden Age caches in Destiny 2: Ash & Iron Week 3
HyperNet Current #1:
In the beginning part, just before the open area with the Tormentor boss. Climb up using the Pyramid structures, and the log can be found to your right after climbing all the way up.
HyperNet Current #2:
After the Tormentor boss fight, and dropping inside the Vex network. Proceed, and you will encounter several platforms with Taken Blight-shooting portals. The log can be found on the first platform, at the corner to the right.
Battleground Behemoth #1:
Spawn in and walk straight. The log can be found just at the base of the Cabal banner on the right.
Battleground Behemoth #2:
Just before the final boss encounter, within the section where you destroy two generators on two platforms. The log can be found on the left platform.
NODE OVRRD AVALON #1:
Before dropping down to the first encounter, jump over to the opposite platform for the log.
NODE OVRRD AVALON #2:
After defeating the encounter with two Wyvern bosses, proceed with the platforms until you come across one specific ramp shown in the image above. The log can be found behind the ramp.
Nightmare of Gahlran:
In Gahlran's arena, walk straight, and the log will be located on top of a structure to your left.
Conductor's Keep, Bunker Triglav:
The first area of the Conductor's Keep Reclaim activity. Spawn and walk straight, then take a right. Continue until you see a Dome structure with a Vex encounter inside. Upon entering, look for a catwalk on your right. The log should be present on the catwalk.
Fallen Bunker, Rocketyard:
The third area in the Fallen Bunker Reclaim. Upon spawning, walk straight past the first objective location until you encounter a small passage. Walk through the passage, take a left, and you will find the log there.
