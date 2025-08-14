All new Exotic weapons and armor in The Division 2 Y7S2

As we head into the home stretch for Season Crossroads, The Division 2 Y7S2 is visible on the horizon. The next season of Year 7 will bring in plenty of fresh content, ranging from new endgame features to Exotic items. The latter will interest long-time Division fans as the devs will introduce certain mechanics to the gear/weapons, as well as the weapon operation mode.
This article will shed some light on all the new Exotic weapons and armor that are set to arrive with The Division 2 Y7S2.
Note: This information is acquired from the Public Test Server for The Division 2. Item descriptions as well as statistics are subject to change before they hit live servers.
All Exotic items coming with The Division 2 Y7S2
There are a total of three Exotic items that will become available in Season 2 of Year 7. Among these, there is one Exotic Marksman Rifle, one Exotic Pistol, and one Exotic Glove.
Exotic M700 Carbon Marksman Rifle - Shroud
This new Marksman Rifle will feature a shrouded and cloaked design and will possess a talent that deals damage based on enemy type. Its talent is as follows:
High Priority Target - Amplifies Weapon Damage by 125% to the highest ranking enemies within the Tier hierarchy:
- Tier 1: Hunter, Rogue, Leader, Tank, Shield, Heavy Weapons, RPG, Medic, Controller, Warhound, Marauder.
- Tier 2: Support, Engineer, Bodyguard, Immobilizer, Bomber, Mini Tank, Drone Operator.
- Tier 3: Any other enemy or skill proxy.
The M700 Carbon Exotic variant will also feature the following modifications:
- Optics: +25% Headshot Damage.
- Magazine: +20% Reload Speed.
- Muzzle: +20% Headshot Damage.
- Underbarrel: +5% Crit Chance.
Exotic 93R Pistol - Tempest
This new Exotic Pistol will be the first in The Division 2 to feature fully automatic operation, and can be used with the Bulwark Shield. Its talent is as follows:
- Restrained - The pistol is fully automatic and deals +25% Amplified Damage for 20s after your Shield gets broken.
The Tempest will also feature the following modifications:
- Magazine: +50% Stability
- Muzzle: +15% Crit Chance
Exotic Gloves - Overdogs
The Exotic Gloves coming to The Division 2 in Y7S2 are titled Overdogs, and they buff damage based on enemy type. Its talent is as follows:
Weakest Link - Amplifies Weapon Damage by 30% to the lowest ranking enemies within the Tier hierarchy:
- Tier 1: Hunter, Rogue, Leader, Tank, Shield, Heavy Weapons, RPG, Medic, Controller, Warhound, Marauder.
- Tier 2: Support, Engineer, Bodyguard, Immobilizer, Bomber, Mini Tank, Drone Operator.
- Tier 3: Any other enemy or skill proxy.
This will be a full red core gear item. This means that it will come with Weapon Damage core and feature Critical Hit Chance and Critical Hit Damage as attributes.
