All new quests added to Fallout 76 in Skyline Valley update

Fallout 76 is getting a new update called the Skyline Valley, which will bring loads of fresh content, including unique quests. The update will expand the map and allow players to explore the Skyline Valley. The latest quests will take the main storyline forward and allow further exploration of the expanded wastelands of Appalachia.

Here are all the new quests being added to Fallout 76 with the Skyline Valley update.

All new Fallout 76 quests in Skyline Valley update

Most of the new main quests revolve around Vault 63 and Hugo Stolz in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

The new update in Fallout 76 will bring more than 10 quests. While these missions can be difficult to complete as they are based in the unexplored Vault 63, they offer great rewards. The update also brings various new enemies, and players must be prepared before attempting to complete them. Here are the quests added to Fallout 76 in the Skyline Valley update.

Main quests in Skyline Valley

An Unlikely Invitation: This quest is located north of Sutton, inside Vault 63. Players can kick it off by listening to Vault-Tec broadcast on their Pip-Boy.

Into Lands Unknown: This quest starts when you enter Vault 63 and requires you to kill enemies and explore the new map while meeting NPCs and going to Dark Hollow Manor.

The Calm Before: This quest starts when you enter the Dark Hollow Manor and requires you to interact with Hugo Stolz.

Between The Lines and Housekeeping for Hire: These are small quests you receive from Hugo Stolz. They require you to fix things, find information, and take part in little combat.

Seeking Shelter and Oldest Trick in the Book: Both of these quests are assigned to you by Audrey Stolz and offer you great rewards.

The Powerhouse of the Cell: This quest requires you to partake in combat, find Hilda inside Vault 63, and follow her instructions.

Double-Crossed Wires: This quest mostly consists of combat in the High Knob lookout, finding a few items, and taking them to James Oberlin.

Gathering Clouds: This quest requires you to activate multiple lightning harvesters and defend them for about a minute or two.

The Eye of the Storm: This is the last of the main quests in the Fallout 76 Skyline Valley update. It requires you to fight many electrified ghouls, including Hugo Stolz.

Two public events, Dangerous Pastimes and Neurological Warfare, are also coming to the game with this update. Both quests are a fun way of exploring the new map and fighting enemies that are coming with the Skyline Valley update.

