All new weapons, armor pieces, and set bonuses in Destiny 2: Ash & Iron

The Ash &amp; Iron update in Destiny 2 marks the second half of The Edge of Fate expansion. Players can treat this period as a new season, as there will be new locations, activities, missions, and a bunch of new gear pieces added to the sandbox. Some of the gears are to be added to the existing core activities, giving players additional incentives to run them for more loot. This article lists all the new weapons, armor pieces, and set bonuses announced for the Ash &amp; Iron update, releasing on September 9. List of all the new gear pieces coming in Destiny 2: Ash &amp; IronHere is the full list of new weapons coming with Ash &amp; Iron: Shared PoolMIDA Mini-Tool – Revised Lightweight Submachine Gun (Solar).Drang – Revised Adaptive Sidearm (Solar).Haliaetus – High Impact Rocket Launcher (Strand).Trials of OsirisBurden of Guilt – Adaptive Fusion Rifle (Stasis).Everburning Glitz – Rapid Fire Auto Rifle (Kinetic).Iron BannerFinite Impactor – Adaptive Hand Cannon (Solar).Pinnacle OpsForced Memorializer – Precision Scout Rifle (Kinetic).Seraphine Haze – Aggressive Submachine Gun (Stasis).There are supposed to be new weapons in Solo, Fireteam, and Crucible Ops as well, but the names of those weapons remain unknown for now. The following is a list of new armor pieces and the set bonuses in Ash &amp; Iron: Solo Ops / Fireteam Ops: Smoke Jumper Armor SuitSet Bonuses: Despairing Souls Set:2 Piece - Ride Together, Die Together: When you pick up an Orb of Power, you gain a brief period of rapidly decaying damage reduction.4 Piece - Too Old For This: Defeating a powerful combatant with a Finisher grants you Special ammo progress and replenishes a small amount of health.Crucible Ops, Iron Banner, and the Epic Raid will all have their own armor set as loot.