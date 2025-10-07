All new weapons and perks coming in Destiny 2: Festival of the Lost 2025

Destiny 2's version of Halloween comes in the form of an annual event called Festival of the Lost. Like many events, Eva Levante appears on the Tower to provide players with an introductory quest, followed by several additional objectives that often lead to more rewards. The upcoming Halloween event, scheduled for October 21, will bring in two new and one reworked weapon.

This article lists those weapons that will be available in the Festival of the Lost 2025 loot pool.

Destiny 2: Festival of the Lost 2025 upcoming weapons and their perks

The three main weapons to look out for in the annual event include the Hushed Whisper Strand Bow, Gunburn Kinetic SMG, and Arcane Embrace Heavy Burst Shotgun. Here are some additional details regarding these weapons:

Hushed Whisper:

Hushed Whisper Bow in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

One of the newest additions to this year's event collection, the Hushed Whisper is a Precision Frame Strand Bow that boasts higher base Impact and Range. Here are the perks:

Third column: Tear, Impulse Amplifier, Successful Warmup, Lone Wolf, Lead from Light, Snapshot Sights, and Splice.

Tear, Impulse Amplifier, Successful Warmup, Lone Wolf, Lead from Light, Snapshot Sights, and Splice. Fourth column: Archer's Gambit, Threadling, Explosive Head, Collective Pugilism, Collective Action, Aggregate Charge, and Precision Instrument.

Gunburn:

Gunburn in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Another new weapon in the loot pool, and this time around, it is a Submachine Gun. The Gunburn wields Kinetic damage type with the Lightweight Frame archetype. Here are the perks:

Third column: Bewildering Burst, Lone Wolf, Threat Detector, Stats for All, Recycled Energy, Pugilist, and Lead from Light.

Bewildering Burst, Lone Wolf, Threat Detector, Stats for All, Recycled Energy, Pugilist, and Lead from Light. Fourth column: Attrition Orbs, Kinetic Tremors, Ancillary Ordnance, Target Lock, One for All, Wellspring, and Binary Orbit.

Arcane Embrace:

Arcane Embrace in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Arcane Embrace is a Heavy Burst Slug Arc Shotgun that is making a return with new perks. Here they are:

Third column: Fourth Time's the Charm, Reconstruction, Lone Wolf, Rapid Hit, Envious Assassin, Dual Loader, and Grave Robber.

Fourth Time's the Charm, Reconstruction, Lone Wolf, Rapid Hit, Envious Assassin, Dual Loader, and Grave Robber. Fourth column: Rolling Storm, Voltshot, Precision Instrument, Surrounded, Aggregate Charge, Dragonfly, and Collective Pugilism.

