All Oracle locations guide in Destiny 2 The Whisper Exotic mission

Destiny 2's The Whisper Exotic mission has taken players on a memory trip, as it was once everyone's favorite activity to run. However, since its vaulting, the Exotic weapon tied to The Whisper became somewhat irrelevant, until the most recent Into the Light update. Additionally, players will find some new hidden secrets throughout the mission, one of which will be discussed below.

This article focuses on the Oracles hidden in the tileset of The Whisper, required for the "Oracular Seeker" triumph and the Exotic Taken Ship called "Karve of the Worm." It is a newer version of "A Thousand Wings" Exotic Ship from Year 1, also a part of The Whisper mission back then.

Disclaimer: There are seven hidden Oracles in The Whisper mission, two of which are available in Week 1 of Into the Light. Since the rest are time-gated, this article will be updated once the locations become available in the coming weeks.

Where to find all Oracles in Destiny 2 The Whisper Exotic mission

Here is a summarized list of the Oracle locations found within Destiny 2 The Whisper mission:

At the start of the red-light jumping puzzle. After dropping down the hole in the ground, turn left just before the start of the puzzle. At the elevator section of the red-light jumping puzzle, run past the small gap that leads to the main objective, and look for another gap in the wall to your left.

All the Oracles can be collected in both the normal and Legend mode of The Whisper. If you are running in a group and one member shoots down an Oracle, the mission must be restarted for others to shoot that same Oracle again. Only this time, the Oracle won't be shown to the member who already shot it down previously.

Oracle 1:

After destroying the first Taken blight to clear the path through the small hole in the ground, you face a series of ledges marked with red lights. The first series of lights can be seen after pushing through a couple of small gaps in the wall. The location looks like something in the image below.

Red light ledges at the start of the jumping puzzle (Image via Bungie)

Once you are in the location shown in the image above, take an immediate left and follow the ledge. You will see an Oracle at the first turn.

First Oracle spawn location (Image via Bungie)

Shoot the Oracle to earn White Nail and complete progress towards the Oracular Seeker triumph.

Oracle 2:

For the second Oracle, jump down through the red-light jumping puzzle, until you come across an elevator. The platforms just before the elevator are shown in the image below.

Red platforms before the elevator in Destiny 2 The Whisper (Image via Bungie)

Take the elevator and jump across to the platform. Here, you must run past the main entrance that leads to the normal path for the objective. Stick by the ledges until you arrive at the very last ledge. Look up and to your left for a small gap in the wall, similar to the one in the image below.

Entrance to the second Oracle in Destiny 2 The Whisper mission (Image via Bungie)

Hop inside to shoot the Oracle and earn progress for the triumph.

