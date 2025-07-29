All seasonal challenges in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate Week 3 (July 29) 

Destiny 2's newest era is entering its third weekly reset alongside a new set of challenges, events, and activity resets. Like many aspects of the game, the weekly challenges have a new look, with the ultimate rewards remaining the same, but with a change in the approach. Most of the ongoing challenges are tied to collectibles within Portal Ops and other tasks surrounding the new system.

This article lists all the challenges for Week 3 of Season: Reclamation, alongside the rewards.

How to complete the seasonal challenges in Destiny 2 Season Reclamation Week 3

Portal activities in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

1) Solo Data Pad Search Part III

Find Data Pad for the third week inside Solo Ops activities, specifically from the K1 Logistics and the Creation.

Rewards include a chunk of EXP for the season pass and Artifact.

2) Vanguard Data Pad Investigation Part III

Find Data Pad for the third week inside Fireteam Ops activities, specifically from The Devil's Lair, The Coil-Divining Hall, The Coil-Sensorium Pavilion, and The Coil-First Steps Temple of the Queen's Wrath.

Rewards include additional chunks of EXP for the season pass and Artifact.

3) Data Pad Discovery Part III

Find Data Pad in a special Fireteam Ops activity, the Savathun's Spire.

Rewards include additional chunks of EXP for the season pass and Artifact.

4) Pinnacle Data Pad Retrieval Part III

Find the Data Pad within the Pinnacle Ops activities, specifically the Whisper Exotic mission. Rewards include EXP and Artifact.

5) Principal Performance

Score kills using primary ammo inside Portal activities. You can earn bonus progress from defeating Guardians.

Rewards include a huge chunk of EXP, alongside Bright Dust.

6) Stranded Ritual

Score kills using Strand abilities inside Portal. Earn bonus progress by defeating Guardians using Strand abilities.

Rewards include a huge chunk of experience and Bright Dust.

7) Potent Projectiles

Defeat players inside Crucible with Bows, Sidearms, Auto Rifles, Scout Rifles, Shotguns, or Swords. A total of 50 kills is required.

Rewards include EXP and Bright Dust.

8) Trial by Firing Squad

Win multiple rounds inside the Trials of Osiris. A total of 20 rounds must be won to complete the challenge.

Rewards include Legendary Trials gear, the biggest chunk of EXP, and Bright Dust.

9) Energy Disruption

Get final blows with Energy slot weapons. Guardian kills grant bonus progress.

Rewards include more EXP and Bright Dust.

