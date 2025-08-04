All seasonal challenges in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate Week 4 (August 5) 

Seasonal challenges in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate have become a different ballgame for players. While some challenges led players to complete seasonal activities first, the recent implementation has a lot to do with collectibles. With the new era entering Week 4, players can expect to see fewer tasks involving collectibles and more on the combat side.

This article lists the seasonal challenges coming with the weekly reset of August 5.

How to complete the seasonal challenges in Destiny 2 Season Reclamation Week 4

Portal in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

1) Mod Collector

Unlock 12 mods from the seasonal Artifact. Simply accumulating EXP from anywhere in the game will count towards this. However, some easy ways to gain quick EXP are to complete tasks from the seasonal hub and challenges from the past week.

Rewards for completing this challenge include a chunk of EXP.

2) Fallen Destroyer

Defeat 400 Fallen enemies inside any Portal activity. You can complete this task quickly if you defeat Fallen with your abilities. Some easy places to complete this objective are inside Empire Hunt missions and The Devil's Lair of Fireteam Ops.

Rewards for completing this challenge include a chunk of EXP and Bright Dust.

3) Stasis Armaments

Defeat enemies inside the Portal with Stasis weapons. Bonus progression can be earned with Power Stasis weapons. Any Machine Gun with a Stasis element will work here. Get 250 kills to complete the challenge.

Rewards include Challenger EXP and Bright Dust.

4) In the Zone

Capture zoness in any match within the Crucible Playlist. Gaining the highest score in a match will add more to the zone progress.

An increased number of EXP will be provided upon challenge completion, alongside Bright Dust.

5) Boss Battle

Defeat 20 bosses in Strikes and the Vanguard playlist. Bonus progression can be earned for defeating bosses on Advanced difficulty or higher.

Bright Dust and Challenger EXP will be granted upon completion.

6) Precision Calibration

Simply defeat 300 enemies using Scout Rifles, Sniper Rifles, or Linear Fusion Rifles with precision shots. Guardian kills will grant bonus progress.

Once again, the reward at the end will include EXP and Bright Dust.

