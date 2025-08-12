All seasonal challenges in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate Week 5 (August 12) 

New seasonal challenges will be added in Destiny 2 with the weekly reset on August 12, 2025. Players should note that there won't be many challenges left after the upcoming reset, as Season: Reclamation will only get seven weeks of tasks, all granting EXP and other rewards on completion. These tasks have become progressively lengthier with each passing week, as we have moved from collecting Data Pads to calibrating weapons in activities.

This article lists all the seasonal challenges lined up for Week 5 in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate and Season: Reclamation.

How to complete the seasonal challenges in Destiny 2 Season Reclamation Week 5

Portal activities in Destiny 2 Fireteam Ops (Image via Bungie)

1) Commendation Appreciation

Earn progress by giving commendations in Vanguard and Crucible activities. You can play the Scorched playlist via the Crucible Ops during the Solstice's runtime and commend other players at the end. The reason we recommend Scorched is that you can get event rewards while completing the task.

Challenge rewards include a lot of EXP.

2) Special Delivery

Deal final blows with Special ammo in Portal activities. Your Mint Retrograde will work in Solo Ops, alongside any weapon that holds the green ammo type.

Bright Dust and Challenger EXP will be rewarded upon completion.

3) Makes the Dream Work

Complete activities in Fireteam Ops. Bonus progress will be rewarded to players who complete each activity with a higher grade.

Complete each activity with an A grade, and the challenge will be completed faster.

Rewards include a Portal gear piece, increased EXP, and Bright Dust.

4) Driven Mad

Destroy enemy vehicles in any Portal activities. Earn bonus progress by destroying a boss vehicle.

Fallen Brigs inside the Empire Hunts of Portal will work.

Rewards include Challenger XP and Bright Dust.

5) Mid-Range Calibration

Calibrate Hand Cannons, Glaives, Auto Rifles, Fusion Rifles, and Machine Guns. Bonus progress will be granted for defeating Guardians.

Challenger XP and Bright Dust are the rewards for completing this specific challenge.

