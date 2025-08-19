All seasonal challenges in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate Week 6 (August 19) 

The penultimate week for the seasonal challenge will go live with the August 19 reset in Destiny 2: Season Reclamation. Players will find that these tasks help them reach the higher tiers of the season pass, while also contributing to the artifact perk unlocks. The Week 6 objectives are scheduled to provide quite a lot of EXP, so players are recommended to give them a go.

Ad

Amidst the seasonal drought until September 2, players will have something to invest their time in, and the upcoming seasonal objectives are perfect in that regard.

This article lists the challenges coming with the weekly reset on August 19.

How to complete the seasonal challenges in Destiny 2 Season Reclamation Week 6

Portal Fireteam Ops in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Ad

Trending

1) Lone Wolf

Complete activities within the Solo Ops. Bonus progress can be earned with higher grade completions. Keep running Caldera with a reward grade of A until the challenge is done.

This challenge is not retroactive, so you must complete it separately once it becomes active with the August 19 reset.

Rewards include a Nightfall standard weapon, alongside a decent chunk of EXP.

2) Best Served Cold

Defeat enemies in Portal with Stasis abilities. Bonus progress can be earned by defeating opposing Guardians or dealing Stasis Super final blows. Score 200 ability kills to complete this challenge.

Ad

Rewards include a nice chunk of EXP.

3) Stranded

Defeat Guardians in any Crucible playlist with Strand damage. Score 50 kills in total to complete this challenge. Rewards, as usual, include only a chunk of EXP.

4) Absolutely Stunning

Stun 50 Champions anywhere in the game, or stun one Champion 50 times. To complete this task fast, freeze an Overload Champion and then fire the Divinity Trace Rifle on it to proc multiple stuns at the same time.

Ad

Bright Dust and an immense amount of EXP will be granted upon completion.

5) Power Trip

Defeat enemies with power ammo in Portal activities. Score 300 kills, and we recommend using a Machine Gun with elemental perks such as Voltshot, Destabilizing Rounds, or Incandescent.

Rewards include a huge amount of EXP with Bright Dust.

Check out our Destiny 2 guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2 and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on game development. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More