All seasonal challenges in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate Week 7 (August 26) 

The final set of challenges before Destiny 2's major Ash and Iron update will bring in a small set of tasks. These objectives are meant to act as more EXP fodder for the seasonal pass, as anything above 100 requires quite a bit of points to obtain even a single tier. The Week 7 challenges mark the end of these tasks for now, as players are yet to get any details regarding new challenges in Ash and Iron.

This article lists all four of the challenges coming with Week 7 in Season Reclamation and The Edge of Fate.

How to complete the seasonal challenges in Destiny 2 Season Reclamation Week 7

Mythic difficulty for the open world in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

1) Ultimate Champion

Defeat Champions on Fabled difficulty or higher. Earn bonus progress at higher difficulty tiers. The Fabled difficulty can be set within the Kepler open world by clicking on the World Tier symbol on the map. The symbol is a skull with a crown on its head.

Click on the icon, go to Customize, and select Fabled. Next, defeat Champions in the open world to complete this task.

You can also do the same task in Mythic difficulty for faster progression towards completion.

Rewards include a chunk of Challenger XP.

2) Calibrate Close Range

Calibrate close-range weapons such as Sidearms, Submachine Guns, Shotguns, Glaives, and Swords. Bonus progress for defeating Guardians.

The best place to do this would be the PvP, as each kill will count significantly more towards progress. Rewards include EXP.

3) Popping Off

Break target shields with matching damage in Portal activities. Keep three elemental Light weapons in your inventory, and run any activity within the Portal. Rewards include another chunk of EXP.

4) Sol's Fire

Defeat players with Solar damage in the Crucible. Take any Primary or Special weapon you prefer in PvP, and kill 50 targets to complete this challenge for EXP.

