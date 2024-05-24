All upcoming Exotics in Destiny 2 The Final Shape 

Destiny 2 The Final Shape will bring in a handful of new Exotic items to cater to the new subclasses, abilities, and sandbox. Be it weapons or armor pieces, players will have much to look forward to across all three classes, as the announcements on new items don't seem to be stopping before launch.

There have been 10 total Exotics announced so far, with maybe more scheduled as the launch day approaches. Below is a list of all the Exotics confirmed for The Final Shape expansion. Typically, this article will be updated with any new item in the future.

All Exotics launching with Destiny 2 The Final Shape

So far, Bungie has revealed four Exotic weapons and six armor pieces for The Final Shape. One weapon, however, was revealed via a special Bungie email sent to players, which had an unannounced name of an Exotic Sword called "Ergo Sum."

Hence, the full list of Exotics confirmed for the expansion is as follows:

Khvostov 7G-0X Auto Rifle: Returning weapon as an Exotic. Intrinsic Trait allows every seventh bullet to ricochet between enemies.

Returning weapon as an Exotic. Intrinsic Trait allows every seventh bullet to ricochet between enemies. Microcosm Heavy Trace Rifle : Deals significantly increased damage to shields. However, the element remains unknown

: Deals significantly increased damage to shields. However, the element remains unknown Still Hunt Sniper Rifle: Charges up power with kills to activate Golden Gun shots.

Charges up power with kills to activate Golden Gun shots. Ergo Sum Exotic Sword: No known Exotic perks mentioned yet

No known Exotic perks mentioned yet Speaker’s Sight Helmet: No Exotic perks mentioned yet. The description on The Final Shape's official website reads "Study the voice. Gaze into the heart."

No Exotic perks mentioned yet. The description on The Final Shape's official website reads "Study the voice. Gaze into the heart." Mataiodoxia Chest Armor: Exotic perks allow arcane needles of Strand Warlocks to cause a suspending detonation. However, it seems all three melee charges are required.

Exotic perks allow arcane needles of Strand Warlocks to cause a suspending detonation. However, it seems all three melee charges are required. Balance of Power Leg Armor: No Exotic perks mentioned yet. The description on The Final Shape's official website reads "Into the Traveler, the hunt continues."

No Exotic perks mentioned yet. The description on The Final Shape's official website reads "Into the Traveler, the hunt continues." Gifted Conviction Chest Armor: Exotic perk allows Hunter Arc Aspect to create multiple bouncing explosives.

Exotic perk allows Hunter Arc Aspect to create multiple bouncing explosives. Hazardous Propulsion Chest Armor: Exotic perk allows Titan's class ability to fire Exodus rockets that may or may not track enemies.

Exotic perk allows Titan's class ability to fire Exodus rockets that may or may not track enemies. Wishful Ignorance Gauntlets: No Exotic perks mentioned yet. The description on The Final Shape's official website reads "Every enemy of the Vanguard had a plan until.."

As mentioned, this article will be updated with any additional Exotic items that get announced in the future.

