All weekly challenges for Destiny 2: Ash & Iron Week 1

The Ash & Iron update is live in Destiny 2 as part of The Edge of Fate's second half. Players can run new activities with a new power cap to chase, alongside multiple challenges to gain EXP with. This major update is similar to a new season and will bridge the gap between now and the Renegades expansion.

This article lists the weekly challenges you can complete in Week 1 of Ash & Iron, also marking the ninth week in Season: Reclamation.

Destiny 2: Ash & Iron Week 1 challenges

Missive in Destiny 2 activities (Image via Bungie)

1) Vanguard Supply Recovery I

Find all the missions attached to the Golden Age Caches in the Fireteam Ops activity, specifically the Fallen SABER mission. Find two missions to finish the objective.

Missives are similar to Data Pads and can be found in locations that are easy to spot (example given above). They are also shown via a grey objective marker.

2) Fireteam Missives Discovered -I

Find all the missions attached to the Golden Age Caches in the Fireteam Ops activities, including Expedition Nessus, Cosmodrome, and Europa.

3) Pinnacle Data Pad Retrieval Part I

Find all the missions attached to the Golden Age Caches in Pinnacle Ops activities, including the Presage and Hefnd's Vengeance Dungeon encounter.

4) Reclaim Missives Discovered -I

Find all the missions attached to the Golden Age Caches in Reclaim activities, including Lord's Watch and Giant Husk.

5) Orchestral Performance

Score kills with Heavy weapons in Gambit, Crucible, or Vanguard Ops. Sword kills will grant bonus progress.

6) Most Dangerous Prey

Defeat other players in Crucible matches or Gambit.

7) Spark Defender

Score points in Rift. Bonus progress will be granted if you ignite a Rift.

Check out our Destiny 2 guides:

