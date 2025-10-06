  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • All weekly challenges for Destiny 2: Ash & Iron Week 5

All weekly challenges for Destiny 2: Ash & Iron Week 5

By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Modified Oct 06, 2025 02:32 GMT
Destiny 2 Reclaim (Image via Bungie)
Destiny 2 Reclaim (Image via Bungie)

Another reset in Destiny 2 brings in a new batch of seasonal challenges. The Ash & Iron update is far from over, as players will still get weekly events, a major annual event, paired with the awaited Exotic mission. To keep things going, the challenges will help players gather enough EXP to progress their season pass, and Bright Dust as well.

Ad

Players will be pleased to know that all of the Week 5 challenges have Bright Dust listed as a reward upon completion. This article lists the challenges.

Destiny 2: Ash & Iron Week 5 challenges

Destiny 2 Portal grade customization (Image via Bungie)
Destiny 2 Portal grade customization (Image via Bungie)

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

1) Last Rites

Deal 150 ability final blows in Portal activities. Earn bonus progress by dealing final blows to opposing Guardians. Rewards include a huge amount of EXP and Bright Dust.

2) Instrumented Performance

Deal 150 final blows with Special ammo in Portal activities. Earn bonus progress for Shotgun or Grenade Launcher final blows or by defeating opposing Guardians. Rewards include increased EXP and Bright Dust.

3) Mean and Green

Get 25 final blows with Strand weapons or abilities in the Crucible. Rewards include a small amount of EXP and Bright Dust.

Ad

4) Cosmic Churn

Defeat 50 Guardians in Crucible. Bonus progress is granted for opponents defeated with Arc, Strand, and Void ability final blows. Rewards include a great amount of EXP and Bright Dust.

5) Calibrate Close Range

Calibrate close-range weapons such as Sidearms, SMGs, Shotguns, Glaives, and Swords by defeating 200 enemies. Bonus progress will be recorded against other players. Rewards include a small amount of EXP and Bright Dust.

Check out our Destiny 2 guides:

About the author
Soumyadeep Banerjee

Soumyadeep Banerjee

Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2 and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on game development. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Soumyadeep Banerjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications