All weekly challenges for Destiny 2: Ash & Iron Week 5

Another reset in Destiny 2 brings in a new batch of seasonal challenges. The Ash & Iron update is far from over, as players will still get weekly events, a major annual event, paired with the awaited Exotic mission. To keep things going, the challenges will help players gather enough EXP to progress their season pass, and Bright Dust as well.

Players will be pleased to know that all of the Week 5 challenges have Bright Dust listed as a reward upon completion. This article lists the challenges.

Destiny 2: Ash & Iron Week 5 challenges

Destiny 2 Portal grade customization (Image via Bungie)

1) Last Rites

Deal 150 ability final blows in Portal activities. Earn bonus progress by dealing final blows to opposing Guardians. Rewards include a huge amount of EXP and Bright Dust.

2) Instrumented Performance

Deal 150 final blows with Special ammo in Portal activities. Earn bonus progress for Shotgun or Grenade Launcher final blows or by defeating opposing Guardians. Rewards include increased EXP and Bright Dust.

3) Mean and Green

Get 25 final blows with Strand weapons or abilities in the Crucible. Rewards include a small amount of EXP and Bright Dust.

4) Cosmic Churn

Defeat 50 Guardians in Crucible. Bonus progress is granted for opponents defeated with Arc, Strand, and Void ability final blows. Rewards include a great amount of EXP and Bright Dust.

5) Calibrate Close Range

Calibrate close-range weapons such as Sidearms, SMGs, Shotguns, Glaives, and Swords by defeating 200 enemies. Bonus progress will be recorded against other players. Rewards include a small amount of EXP and Bright Dust.

