All Wolfsbane Intrinsic locations in Destiny 2: Heliostat Exotic mission

The new Exotic weapon in Destiny 2, Wolfsbane, comes with unique visuals and animations. While the in-game description reads as "Sword," the weapon acts like a two-handed Axe, similar to the ones the Iron Lords wield, and almost resembles the attack animations of the Solar Scythe relic. Players can get the weapon by completing the new Heliostat Exotic mission from the Pinnacle Ops.

This article goes over unlocking three different Intrinsic perks of the weapon, requiring players to destroy three sets of Vex nodes for each perk. Note that you must get Wolfsbane first and complete the mission once before attempting the following steps.

The reason for that is that you have to destroy the Vex nodes using the Wolfsbane weapon.

Vex node locations for the Wolfsbane Exotic Sword in Destiny 2

Location 1:

First node in Destiny 2 Heliostat (Image via Bungie)

Drop down after the first encounter, inside the water room. Here, look for the node inside a small section, just to the left of the main console.

Location #2:

Second node in Heliostat mission (Image via Bungie)

In the white hallway after the water room, look for a small section on the left, just off the entrance platform. You can also jump to the opposite platform from the entrance and get a clear view of the small section from there, as shown in the image above.

Location #3:

Small section with the node under the entrance (Image via Bungie)

From the second node's location, jump on the section on your top-right, which will lead you to another dark, narrow hallway with water. After entering, locate the small section with the node directly below the entrance platform.

Location #4, 5, and 6:

The next three Vex nodes can all be found within the huge jumping puzzle, which resembles the Spire of the Watcher Dungeon area. This section can be found after the second main encounter.

First node inside the jumping puzzle of Destiny 2 Heliostat (Image via Bungie)

The first node can be found lying on top of a normal platform while you are traversing. Take the first elevator up, take a small right, and you will see the first node at a distance on top of a platform.

Jump all the way down and head for the opposite direction, where you will find another elevator in the middle of the water.

Destiny 2 elevator to the second node in the jumping puzzle (Image via Bungie)

Take it to go up, and the node will be located on top of a Warmind Radiator platform in front of you.

Warmind radiation platform in jumping puzzle (Image via Bungie)

For the final node, take a left from the second node, on the main platform in the middle. Keep going on the opposite side, where there will be another Warmind platform.

Middle platform on the left of the second node in the jumping puzzle (Image via Bungie)

Warmind radiation platform for the final node (Image via Bungie)

Destroy the node using the weapon and proceed to the next section.

Location #7:

Entrance to the side room for the seventh node (Image via Bungie)

The last three nodes can be found within the final boss arena. In one of the side rooms on the right, enter and go up the stairs. Take the first right after climbing up the stairs, and the node will be located on top of a console, stuck to a wall on the right.

Location #8:

Node located in the corner of the main arena in Destiny 2: Heliostat (Image via Bungie)

Go back down the stairs into the main arena, and head straight by taking a small right. Head for the back corner of the arena, and you will find a node sitting behind a couple of boxes.

Location #9:

Go to the final side room through the entrance in front of the eighth node. You will find the last node located on your extreme left after entering the room.

