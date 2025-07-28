Antedate god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Antedate is a new Submachine Gun from the new Destiny 2 Raid, The Desert Perpetual. It sits in the energy slot in the inventory and shoots out Arc damage to enemies. Hence, players who have been looking for an Arc primary to go with the same subclass build will find this weapon useful. The Antedate also falls under the Adaptive Framed family, making it lethal for both PvE and PvP.

Ad

This article lists the best perks for Antedate SMG in all activities.

Antedate PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of perks on Antedate for PvE:

Arrowhead Brake for increased Handling and reduced recoil.

for increased Handling and reduced recoil. Flared Magwell for increased Stability and reload speed.

for increased Stability and reload speed. Rolling Storm for gaining Bolt Charge with kills.

for gaining Bolt Charge with kills. Jolting Feedback for applying Jolt to a target upon dealing sustained damage.

The Antedate is filled with PvE perks, so you can use this weapon in any way you like. Some examples include the Dragonfly, Strategist, or Rewind Rounds in the third column, with Master of Arms, Desperate Measures, and Frenzy in the fourth.

Ad

Trending

Antedate PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of perks on Antedate for PvP:

Smallbore for increased Range and Stability.

for increased Range and Stability. Ricochet Rounds for increased Range and Stability.

for increased Range and Stability. Rangefinder for increased zoom and bullet falloff range while aiming the weapon.

for increased zoom and bullet falloff range while aiming the weapon. To the Pain for increased Accuracy and Handling after taking damage.

Zen Moment can also be used against Guardians, alongside Target Lock, for a slight increase in damage.

Ad

How to get Antedate in Destiny 2?

In-Raid shop at the end in Destiny 2: The Desert Perpetual (Image via Bungie)

Antedate drops from The Desert Perpetual Raid, specifically from the Hobgoblin boss encounter and the final boss. Upon unlocking the weapon in Collections, players can exchange Spoils of Conquest and purchase multiple copies of the weapon at the end of the Raid for god rolls.

Ad

Check out our Destiny 2 guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2 and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on game development. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More