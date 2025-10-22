Arcane Embrace updated god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Arcane Embrace is a returning weapon in Destiny 2: Festival of the Lost 2025. The Arc Shotgun has several perks to make things easier in the endgame, be it against a bunch of mobs or a Raid boss. Event-exclusive weapons can sometimes surprise the playerbase with very unique perk combinations, and the Arcane Embrace is a certainly a lethal drop available for a limited time.
Note that the Arcane Embrace is a Heavy Burst Shotgun, an archetype that is rare in the game. Each shot fires a slug.
This article lists the best perks for the Arcane Embrace Shotgun in PvE and PvP.
Arcane Embrace PvE god roll in Destiny 2
Here is a list of perks recommended on the updated Arcane Embrace for PvE:
- Arrowhead Brake for increased Handling and reduced recoil.
- Flared Magwell for increased Reload Speed and Stability.
- Fourth Time's the Charm for getting two ammo back to the magazine after four consecutive precision hits.
- Precision Intrument for increased precision damage after constantly damaging a target with precision hits.
The perk combination mentioned above should yield great results any elites or bosses. However, for clearing mobs quickly, you will need Recombination and Voltshot, alongside Rolling Storm.
Arcane Embrace PvP god roll in Destiny 2
Here is a list of perks recommended on the updated Arcane Embrace for PvP:
- Arrowhead Brake for reduced vertical recoil so you don't miss the second shot in the heavy burst.
- Accurized Rounds for increased Range on the weapon.
- Lone Wolf for increased Accuracy. The effect increases when no allies are nearby.
- Dragonfly for an elemental explosion with precision kills.
It is important to have increased Range on Slug Shotguns. Hence, getting Hammer Forged Rifling or Smallbore can be a great decision for barrels as well.
How to get Arcane Embrace in Destiny 2?
The Arcane Embrace drops from the Festival of the Lost event. In 2025, players can earn Event Tokens by completing daily and weekly challenges within the Event Hub, and then use those Tokens to get the weapon from the Event Reward Shop. You can purchase seven copies from this Shop.
For more rewards, run the event activity, Haunted Altars of Sorrow, to get it as a drop.
