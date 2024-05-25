Ark Survival Ascended: 7 hidden features you might not know about

Ark Survival Ascended is full of hidden features, and some players may have no idea about their existence. Whether you are a veteran or a beginner to the title, discovering such unknown content can make a big difference in your gameplay. While some of these attributes can be crucial to progression, others are just fun to use.

This article lists seven hidden features in Ark Survival Ascended that you might not know about but should start using.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Hidden features in Ark Survival Ascended

1) Enabling console commands

Console commands in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Console commands in Ark Survival Ascended can be accessed even on official servers. By enabling console access in the settings under "Advanced," players can use various commands to improve gameplay.

Commands like turning off shadows, clouds, and grass can significantly increase FPS or provide PvP advantages. If you want to adjust the game's visuals, always head to console commands.

2) Spoiling meat using a toilet

Spoiling meat in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

You need spoiled meat to tame certain creatures, like Scorpion and Spiders, in Ark Survival Ascended. Crafting narcotics also requires spoiled meat.

Usually, meat takes time to spoil. However, there is a strange yet fast way to get spoiled meat. A toilet can be used to spoil raw meat instantly. By placing raw meat in the toilet and having your character sit and defecate, all the meat will spoil immediately.

3) Hidden hotbar

The hidden hotbar can allow players to toggle inventory quickly (Image via Studio Wildcard)

In Ark Survival Ascended, there is a hidden hotbar feature that can be very useful. To activate it, go to your settings and then to the keyboards section. Search for the "Toggle Fist Fast Inventory". It is set to Z by default, but you can change it to any key you prefer.

This hidden hotbar automatically fills up with items from your inventory that you can use quickly. You can control it by hitting Left Alt and selecting the item you want. This allows you to swap items in and out of your hotbar without moving them manually each time. For example, you can quickly access structures or tools that are not usually in your main hotbar.

Getting good at using this hidden hotbar will be very useful for both PvE and PvP gameplay.

4) Emergency respawn

Emergency respawn can help players get out of risky situations (Image via Studio Wildcard)

If you find yourself stuck somewhere, such as in the mesh or inside an enemy's base, there's an emergency respawn option you can use. By hovering over your implant, you will see an option to respawn, which is similar to the slash suicide command in Ark Survival Ascended.

To use it, hover over the implant and press E. This will kill your character and allow you to respawn at a location of your choice. This feature is very useful for getting out of risky situations. It helps you avoid capture and escape places where you are stuck.

5) Wireless crafting with dedicated storage

Wireless crafting in Ark Survival Asended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

There is a dedicated cloud storage that becomes available once you get tech-dedicated storage by defeating the Ark Survival Ascended boss, Alpha Dragon. This feature allows for wireless crafting, making your crafting process much easier.

With dedicated storage, you can pull resources directly into your crafting station without carrying them back and forth. For example, if you want to craft armor, you can click on the item you want to make and then right-click to start crafting. The resources will be automatically pulled from your storage.

This wireless crafting system automatically provides the exact amount of resources needed, saving you time and effort.

6) Accessing shoulder pet inventory

Players can access shoulder pet inventory without throwing it out of their shoulder (Image via Studio Wildcard)

In Ark Survival Ascended, accessing your shoulder pet's inventory used to require throwing it off your shoulder. Now, just by holding the R key, you can access your pet's inventory or throw it off your shoulder.

You can either throw the pet or open its inventory. This lets you quickly transfer items in and out, check its stats, or even place armor on its head if it’s a pet like an otter. This feature is very useful since it allows you to manage your pet's inventory on the fly. Shoulder pets also gain passive experience when you kill something, which is an added benefit.

7) Advanced turret options

Advanced Turret options can be very helpful during PvP (Image via Studio Wildcard)

In Ark Survival Ascended, there is a new turret system that is handy for PvP. Turrets can now be placed on walls, upside down, or almost anywhere you want. They also come with a new options menu. By holding the E key on a turret, you can access various targeting options. You can add or remove creatures from the exclusion list.

You can go through the entire list of nearby creatures and set your turret to include or exclude specific ones. This customization helps manage turret ammo and optimize base defense. For example, if you want one turret only to shoot Carbonemus and ignore everything else, you can set it up that way. This feature is very useful and is expected to be popular in PvP.

