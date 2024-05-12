Ark Survival Ascended: 5 best Armor Sets to get in every playthrough

Ark Survival Ascended's gameplay revolves around surviving storms as well as against monsters and other players. While the playstyle of each individual may vary, having great armor is necessary. All such gear the game offers increases your stats and comes with unique traits.

While armor sets are essential, there are heaps of them in the game, making it difficult for players to choose one. This article will help gamers narrow down their options.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 most useful armor sets in Ark Survival Ascended

1) SCUBA armor

SCUBA armor is essential for exploring the sea in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The SCUBA armor set is essential since it allows players to explore the deepest parts of the ocean. This utility gear set can come in handy in the end game, as it can help players withstand harsh underwater conditions. The SCUBA armor can also make it easy for players to tame various underwater creatures. Here is everything that comes with this set:

SCUBA Mask

SCUBA Tank

SCUBA leggings

SCUBA Flippers

The SCUBA set doesn’t come with gloves, and players can equip any other gloves to go with it. While this is one of the most useful armor in Ark Survival Ascended and great for utility, it doesn’t offer protection. Hence, players are advised to carry a strong underwater tame to accompany them with the armor equipped.

2) Riot armor

Riot armor increases physical defense drastically (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Combat can be difficult in Ark Survival Ascended. However, the Riot armor can make it easy for players to survive. This end-game option provides admirable phyiscal protection. It can help you protect yourself against other players, creatures, and some bosses.

The armor also reduces the amount of torpor a player receives. That, combined with the damage reduction it provides, can make taming dinos extremely efficient. Here is everything the armor includes:

Riot Helmet

Riot Chestpiece

Riot Leggings

Riot Gloves

Riot Boots

While the armor offers excellent physical protection, it lacks at providing elemental protection. Bearing heat while wearing the Riot armor can be difficult. As such, players must carefully decide where they go when they have it on. One must avoid fighting the Broodmother and the Dragon, wearing the armor.

3) Ghillie armor

Ghillie armor can blend players with the environment in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Stealth plays a significant role when it comes to surviving on the challenging island of Ark Survival Ascended. Whether you're sneaking around a dino while trying to tame it or taking down foes, the Ghillie armor will come in handy.

The island in this title is covered with grasslands and greenery, and gamers can blend in with the environment easily. Many dinos in the game run off or get aggressive when they see a player; one can use the Ghillie armor set to get near them with ease. These are the items it includes:

Ghillie Mask

Ghillie Chestpiece

Ghillie Gauntlets

Ghillie Leggings

Ghillie Boots

With the ability to blend in with the environment, this entry can also provide players with physical protection. It even has heat resistance, making it one of the most useful armor sets in Ark Survival Ascended.

4) Fur armor

Fur armor can provide insulation to players (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Just like the SCUBA armor, this entry is used for protection against a specific climate. The large island in Ark Survival Ascended is filled with various biomes, and one of the harshest among them is the Snow Biome. Players need to visit it to tame various creatures, collect resources, and fight bosses. The Fur armor set can provide gamers with proper insulation, keeping them warm in the harsh, snowy mountains. Here's what it comes with:

Fur Helmet

Fur Chestpiece

Fur Gloves

Fur Leggings

Fur Boots

This entry also provides players with 200 physical defense while keeping them warm. Moreover, one can combine pieces of other armor with this set to increase its physical defense. The Fur armor's ability to provide insulation and defense makes it one of the most useful options in Ark Survival Ascended.

5) Tek armor

Tek armor can provide players superhuman abilities (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Tek armor set is considered the holy grail among all the armor in Ark Survival Ascended. It provides one of the best protection in the game, with each piece providing 180 armor to the wearer.

Every piece in this set offers the player unique abilities, giving the wearer superhuman powers. To acquire each piece, you must fight different bosses in the game and get engrams to craft the armor. Here is everything that the Tek armor set comes with:

Tek Helmet

Tek Chestpiece

Tek Leggings

Tek Gloves

Tek Boots

The Tek armor set in Ark Survival Ascended can provide players with extraordinary abilities such as the ability to fly, night vision, super speed, and more. It is considered the best armor in this title because of its defensive capabilities.

