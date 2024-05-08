Ark Survival Ascended: How to stack foundations and structures

If you are getting into the process of building and want some quick tips to make your base look flawless in Ark Survival Ascended, then you need to know basic things, such as stacking foundations and structures. It’s well known that stacking foundations was easier in Ark: Evolved. But with Ascended, you have to be a little more creative.

If you are an Ark player trying to figure out how to stack foundations and structures in Ark Survival Ascended, this guide has everything you need to know.

How to stack foundations in Ark Survival Ascended

The process of stacking foundations in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

In Ark Survival Ascended, building a safe shelter is essential and is the most useful tip any veteran can give you. There are two main ways to do so if you want a strong base.

First, you can make a scaffold. Start with three Thatch Foundations side by side. Then, put a pillar in the middle of each one for support. Put Thatch Ceilings on top of the pillars to make the first floor. You can keep adding ceilings to make more floors without needing more pillars or foundations.

You can also raise individual foundations. Click on a foundation and adjust its height using a menu.

Adjusting the height and rotation of foundations is easy in Ark Survival Ascended. Position the foundation where you'd like to place it. Then, click fire once to set the foundation's position. You can now start making your adjustments. To raise the foundation, look up. To lower it, look down. To rotate it, look left and right.

If you'd like more control, change the options beside the structure icon using the indicated keys. On the left, you'll find the structure lock options. Lock height enables rotation adjustment. Lock rotation enables height adjustment. Free adjustment allows you to do both at the same time. On the right are the camera lock options.

Camera unlocked allows you to move the camera around the foundation, while camera locked keeps it still while you make your adjustments. Once you're done, click fire again to place the foundation. This way, you don't have to stack the foundation.

How to stack structures in Ark Survival Ascended

Stacking structures in Ark Survival Ascended is a simple process (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Stacking structures in Ark Survival Ascended is as easy as stacking foundations.

Start by placing two pillars parallel to each other and leaving some space between them. Then, place two pillars sideways on top of the first two pillars, forming a shape similar to Pi (π).

Now, place structures like a refrigerator against the inside part of the beam with full alignment mode on. The structure should be attached to one of the beams, and it should be facing forward. Go into K mode and slowly start pulling it forward.

Once you get the back of the structure in line with the pillar, place it after the structure turns green. Likewise, other structures should be placed beside it until it reaches the other pillar. Now comes the interesting part. You can place any structure on top of those you just placed.

Preserving bins, quarter walls, Refrigerators, and tables can be placed on top of the previous structures. Even if you remove structures placed below, those placed above will elevate and won’t fall down.

