Aureus Neutralizer god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Aureus Neutralizer comes with the newest archetype in Destiny 2, the Spread Shot. Introduced with the Arms Week event in the same week, players can now get a Kinetic version of the archetype. However, players must go through the tough ordeal of Trials PvP, as the Aureus Neutralizer is tied to that game mode. The perks available in this Hand Cannon are also great for all activities, and not just Crucible, typical of Trials weapons.

Ad

This article lists the best perks for Aureus Neutralizer for PvE and PvP.

Aureus Neutralizer PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Aureus Neutrlizer for PvE:

Full Choke for a tighter barrel and less spread of projectiles.

for a tighter barrel and less spread of projectiles. Flared Magwell for increased Stability and reload speed.

for increased Stability and reload speed. Proximity Power for increased melee stat after kills.

for increased melee stat after kills. One-Two Punch for getting bonus melee damage after landing all pallets on a target.

Ad

Trending

Desperate Measures and Vorpal Weapon are good alternatives for damage increase.

Aureus Neutralizer PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Aureus Neutrlizer for PvP:

Full Choke for a tighter barrel and less spread of projectiles.

for a tighter barrel and less spread of projectiles. Accurized Rounds for more Range on the weapon.

for more Range on the weapon. Lone Wolf for increased Accuracy.

for increased Accuracy. Closing Time for increased Range, Accuracy, and Handling as the magazine gets lower.

Ad

Opening Shot and Adagio are decent alternatives in the fourth column, with Vorpal Weapon.

How to get Aureus Neutralizer in Destiny 2?

To get the Spread Shot Kinetic Trials Hand Cannon, you must complete matches for Trials of Osiris via the Portal section.

Trials of Osiris gear (Image via Bungie)

Aureus Neutralizer is one of the five weapons available in the loot pool, alongside new armor gear pieces as well.

Ad

Check out our Destiny 2 guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2 and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on game development. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More