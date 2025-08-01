Auric Disabler god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

The newest Trials of Osiris weapon in Destiny 2, the Auric Disabler, is a Strand Auto Rifle in the Precision Framed archetype. Being a Trials weapon usually means that the gear piece is going to be packed with perks leaning towards PvP. However, the Strand element, while paired with some of its exclusive perks, is great to have in PvE too. Hence, the Auric Disabler is powerful for all activities.
This article lists the best perks of Auric Disabler for PvE and PvP.
Auric Disabler PvE god roll in Destiny 2
Here is a list of PvE god rolls for Auric Disabler:
- Arrowhead Brake for reduced recoil and increased Handling.
- Flared Magwell for increased reload speed and Stability.
- Hatchling for spawning a Strand threadling with precision kill, or rapid final blows.
- Tear, where precision final blows sever targets near the target.
Slice for severing targets after shooting at them upon using a Class ability energy. For more damage, Kill Clip is recommended, alongside Dragonfly for an elemental explosion with precision kills.
Auric Disabler PvP god roll in Destiny 2
Here is a list of PvP god rolls for Auric Disabler:
- Smallbore for increased Range and Stability on the weapon.
- Ricochet Rounds for increased Range and Stability.
- Lone Wolf for increased aim-assist and ADS speed on the weapon. The stats increased when no allies are nearby.
- Target Lock for increased damage on a target, the longer it is being fired at them.
Onslaught perk in the fourth column is a nice alternative for increased fire rate, alongside Kill Clip for more damage. Dynamic Sway Reduction for increased Stability, and pairing that with Tap the Trigger with even more Stability will turn the weapon into a laser gun.
How to get Auric Disabler in Destiny 2?
Auric Disabler can be obtained from completing Trials of Osiris matches on the Portal's Crucible tab.
There isn't a guaranteed chance to get only this weapon, as there are four other weapons and five other armor pieces in the loot pool too.
