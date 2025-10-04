Aurora Dawn god roll guide in Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

There haven't been a lot of discussions surrounding the Aurora Dawn Sword in Destiny 2. While the reason for that might be the high number of new gear pieces that overshadowed the Sword, or also the fact that the community might be going through Sword fatigue.

Ad

Regardless, this new Stasis Heavy weapon from the new Edge of Fate expansion deserves much more praise, as it provides a healthy synergy and gameplay loop for the Stasis builds.

This article lists the best perks on the Aurora Dawn Sword for PvE and PvP.

Aurora Dawn PvE god roll in Destiny 2

The following perks should help you in PvE endgame activities. However, do not expect the weapon to work flawlessly against bosses, as Aurora Dawn is more of an "add-clearing" weapon than a single-target one.

Ad

Trending

Honed Edge for increased Impact damage.

for increased Impact damage. Balanced Guard for an overall boost in the weapon's defense capabilities in guard stance.

for an overall boost in the weapon's defense capabilities in guard stance. Sharp Harvest for free Special Ammo after landing light attacks.

for free Special Ammo after landing light attacks. Powered Sword hits on targets will slow them.

Rimestealer can be a great perk to have for Stasis synergy, as it grants Frost Armor upon defeating debuffed targets. If you want to use this weapon against bosses, go for Whirlwind Blade with Sharp Harvest. However, the Vortex archetype of Swords is still the best for damaging one powerful target.

Ad

Aurora Dawn PvP god roll in Destiny 2

The following is a god roll on Aurora Dawn for PvP:

Honed Edge for increased Impact damage.

for increased Impact damage. Balanced Guard for an overall boost in the weapon's defense capabilities in guard stance.

for an overall boost in the weapon's defense capabilities in guard stance. Unrelenting for getting health regen after defeating a Guardian.

for getting health regen after defeating a Guardian. Vorpal Weapon is great against Guardians with roaming supers.

Flash Counter is a great alternative in PvP for the third column, as blocking damage will create an AOE disorienting explosion.

Ad

How to get Aurora Dawn in Destiny 2?

Aurora Dawn can be farmed from Solo and Fireteam Ops.

Aurora Dawn in Portal loot pool (Image via Bungie)

The weapon can have a guaranteed drop rate if it is a featured loot in any one of the activities.

Ad

Check out our Destiny 2 guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2 and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on game development. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More