5 best base-building ideas in Ark Survival Ascended

In Ark Survival Ascended, base-building is an essential skill to have. While not many players focus on it and make do with a simple base, some shoot for an eccentric creation. A great base offers safety, great storage space, and something beautiful to look at. Ascended has various materials that one can use to build their dream base. Players can use everything the game provides to bring out their artistic side and create something beautiful.

While the game allows you to build some of the best buildings, one can use some inspiration. To that end, this guide will list some of the best base-building ideas for Ark Survival Ascended.

Underwater base, Treehouse base, and three other best base-building ideas in Ark Survival Ascended

1) Underwater base

Underwater base idea in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Building a base underwater is not something anyone can do in Ark Survival Ascended. While the idea seems impossible, many have created one and it can be very rewarding. Not only does the base offer a great view of the beautiful underwater world of Ark, it also reduces the risk of being raided by other players.

An Underwater base is a must-have for those who love aquatic life in the game. However, building such a base can consume a lot of time and effort. Players must stick to their plan and put in all the work required to get one of the most beautiful bases in the game as a reward.

2) Castle base

Castle base is one of the best bases (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Imagine a castle base that embodies the medieval era and has everything you want it in. Players can craft a castle base easily using any material. Depending on the builder's design, this base can consist of a castle, a large area for farming, and multiple lookout towers that can house turrets or other players for protection. The main building in this base can house bedrooms, forgery, and housing for dinosaurs.

Since building this base doesn't require any specific spots, players can explore various locations and select the best one for their base.

While the base can be very rewarding, it can also consume a lot of time and resources. Not only can a structure like this be practical, it can also be aesthetic.

3) Treehouse base

Treehouse bases are extremely aesthetic and provide safety (Image via Studio Wildcard)

A treehouse base is one of the best base-building ideas in Ark Survival Ascended. Not only does the treehouse base look beautiful and safe, it can also bring out the child in many Ark players. This base can house multiple players, making it a perfect base for a tribe.

Although the title has various changes, a treehouse base was also featured in Ark Survival Evolved. The base gives you a great view of the forest while keeping you safe from monsters dwelling in the land.

Once players start building a treehouse base, they must start taming flying dinos. Although they can always get to their tree base using ladders, having flaying tames can be extremely helpful.

4) Island base

Island base in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

An Island base is for those who like enjoying the simple lifestyle the game offers. While many aspire to tame dinos, raid, and build a strong base not to get raided back, some enjoy the slow life.

Having a base on an island can give players enough space to farm, tame various dinos, and fish as well. With proper defense, they can also protect themselves from being raided. Players can even add multiple buildings to accommodate a whole tribe.

With an island base, you can enjoy the great view of the ocean, gather heaps of resources, and tame various dinos to level up. An island or a beach can be a great place to tame dinos, as many tend to spawn in areas with both land and water. The large area and the perfect space provided by this base are great for enjoying the slow life in Ark Survival Ascended.

5) Waterfall base

Waterfall base is one of the best base buildings in the game (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Many players have come up with their own variant of a Waterfall base in Ark Survival Ascended. While some have built a base on top of a waterfall, others have attached their bases to the walls where the waterfall ends.

This base provides safety and easy access to water and can be extremely aesthetic. However, building it takes a lot of effort, time, and resources. One must give it their all to make this dream base a reality.

When trying to accommodate a large number of friends and dinos, players must add buildings depending on their needs. The base is great for solo enthusiasts as well as for those who plan on building a tribe. The Waterfall base is one of the most beautiful and practical building ideas in Ark Survival Ascended.

