10 best breeding combinations in Palworld

All Pals in Pocketpair's survival-based RPG can be bred, but what are the best breeding combinations in Palworld? This is a question that might be on many players' minds, as the options are endless. You can put any two creatures (one male and one female) together, and they will produce an egg. However, the critter that hatches depends on specific breeding combinations in Palworld.

This article will highlight 10 of the best breeding combinations in Palworld based on how rare the creature is and how much utility it has in the game.

Best breeding combinations in Palworld

1) Menasting + Lyleen = Lyleen Noct

Lyleen Noct in Palworld (Image via Pockepair, Inc.)

Menasting location: Inside the Dessicated Mineshaft on the northeastern side of the map.

Inside the Dessicated Mineshaft on the northeastern side of the map. Lyleen location: In the wild inside the No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary close to the northeastern edge of the map.

Lyleen Noct

Element: Dark

Dark Partner Skill: Goddess of the Tranquil Light

Goddess of the Tranquil Light Work Suitability: Handiwork Lv. 3, Medicine Lv. 3, Gathering Lv. 2

Handiwork Lv. 3, Medicine Lv. 3, Gathering Lv. 2 Possible drops: Pal Fluids

Pal Fluids Strengths: Normal

Normal Weaknesses: Dragon

2) Wumpo + Mammorest = Mammorest Cryst

Mammorest Cryst in Palworld (Image via Pockepair, Inc.)

Wumpo location: In the northwestern side of the map, where the Tundra region is.

In the northwestern side of the map, where the Tundra region is. Mammorest location: This creature can be found in many places, including the grassland near the east of the Grassy Behemoth Hills fast travel point.

Mammorest Cryst

Element: Ice

Ice Partner Skill: Ice Crusher

Ice Crusher Work Suitability: Lumbering Lv. 2, Mining Lv. 2, and Cooling Lv. 2

Lumbering Lv. 2, Mining Lv. 2, and Cooling Lv. 2 Possible drops: High Quality Pal Oil, Leather, and Mammorest Meat

High Quality Pal Oil, Leather, and Mammorest Meat Strengths: Dragon

Dragon Weaknesses: Fire

3) Rayhound + Mossanda = Grizzbolt

Grizzbolt in Palworld (Image via Pockepair, Inc.)

Rayhound location: Common spawn in the northeastern desert area.

Common spawn in the northeastern desert area. Mossanda location: In the Mossanda Forest.

Grizzbolt

Element: Electric

Electric Partner Skill: Yellow Tank

Yellow Tank Work Suitability: Handiwork Lv. 2, Lumbering Lv. 2, Transporting Lv. 3, Electricity Lv. 4

Handiwork Lv. 2, Lumbering Lv. 2, Transporting Lv. 3, Electricity Lv. 4 Possible drops: Electric Organ and Leather

Electric Organ and Leather Strengths: Water

Water Weaknesses: Ground

4) Eikthyrdeer + Hangyu = Eikthyrdeer Terra

Eikthyrdeer Terra in Palworld (Image via Pockepair, Inc.)

Eikthyrdeer location: Can be found roaming in the Sea Breeze Archipelago, west of the Verdant Brook and north of Cove Mineshaft.

Can be found roaming in the Sea Breeze Archipelago, west of the Verdant Brook and north of Cove Mineshaft. Hangyu location: In the wild inside the No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary close to the northeastern edge of the map.

Eikthyrdeer Terra

Element: Ground

Ground Partner Skill: Guardian of the Golden Forest

Guardian of the Golden Forest Work Suitability: Lumbering Lv. 2

Lumbering Lv. 2 Possible drops: Eikthyrdeer Venison, Horn, and Leather

Eikthyrdeer Venison, Horn, and Leather Strengths: Electric

Electric Weaknesses: Grass

5) Mossanda + Grizzbolt = Mossanda Lux

Mossanda in Palworld (Image via Pockepair, Inc.)

Mossanda location: In the Mossanda Forest.

In the Mossanda Forest. Grizzbolt location: In the wild inside the No. 1 Wildlife Sanctuary on the island on the southeastern corner of the map.

Mossanda Lux

Element:

Partner Skill: Grenadier Panda

Grenadier Panda Work Suitability: Handiwork Lv. 2, Lumbering Lv. 2, Transporting Lv. 3, and Electricity Lv. 2

Handiwork Lv. 2, Lumbering Lv. 2, Transporting Lv. 3, and Electricity Lv. 2 Possible drops: Electric Organ, Leather, and Mushroom

Electric Organ, Leather, and Mushroom Strengths: Water

Water Weaknesses: Ground

6) Helzephyr + Frostallion = Frostallion Noct

Frostallion Noct in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Helzephyr location: Only at night in the area west of Hypocrite Hill.

Only at night in the area west of Hypocrite Hill. Frostallion location: To the east of the Land of Absolute Zero teleport point. Exact coordinates are (-357, 508).

Frostallion Noct

Element: Dark

Dark Partner Skill: Black Steed

Black Steed Work Suitability: Gathering Lv. 4

Gathering Lv. 4 Possible drops: Large Pal Soul and Pure Quartz

Large Pal Soul and Pure Quartz Strengths: Neutral

Neutral Weaknesses: Dragon

7) Mossanda + Petallia = Lyleen

Lyleen in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Mossanda location: In the Mossanda Forest.

In the Mossanda Forest. Petallia location: In the wild inside the No. 1 Wildlife Sanctuary on the island on the southeastern corner of the map.

Lyleen

Element: Grass

Grass Partner Skill: Harvest Goddess

Harvest Goddess Work Suitability: Planting Lv. 4, Handiwork Lv. 3, Medicine Lv. 3, Gathering Lv. 2

Planting Lv. 4, Handiwork Lv. 3, Medicine Lv. 3, Gathering Lv. 2 Possible drops: Beautiful Flower, Innovative Technical Manual, and Low Grade Medical Supplies

Beautiful Flower, Innovative Technical Manual, and Low Grade Medical Supplies Strengths: Ground

Ground Weaknesses: Fire

8) Kitsun + Astegon = Shadowbeak

Shadowbeak in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Kitsun location: Only at night near the northeastern region of the map close to the Tower of Free Pal Alliance.

Only at night near the northeastern region of the map close to the Tower of Free Pal Alliance. Astegon location: Inside the Destroyed Mineshaft in the volcanic region on the southwestern side of the map.

Shadowbeak

Element: Dark

Dark Partner Skill: Modified DNA

Modified DNA Work Suitability: Gathering Lv. 1

Gathering Lv. 1 Possible drops: Carbon Fiber, Innovative Technical Manual, and Pal Metal Ingot

Carbon Fiber, Innovative Technical Manual, and Pal Metal Ingot Strengths: Neutral

Neutral Weaknesses: Dragon

9) Broncherry + Fuack = Broncherry Aqua

Broncherry Aqua in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Broncherry: In the hilly green terrain in the middle of the map. Some of the best coordinates for the same are (-302, -217) and (-260, -292).

In the hilly green terrain in the middle of the map. Some of the best coordinates for the same are (-302, -217) and (-260, -292). Fuack: In the wild inside the No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary close to the northeastern edge of the map.

Broncherry Aqua

Element: Water and Grass

Water and Grass Partner Skill: Overaffectionate

Overaffectionate Work Suitability: Watering Lv. 3

Watering Lv. 3 Possible drops: Broncherry Meat and Lettuce Seeds

Broncherry Meat and Lettuce Seeds Strengths: Fire and Ground

Fire and Ground Weaknesses: Electric and Fire

10) Vanwyrm + Anubis = Faleris

Faleris in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Vanwyrm location: Can be encountered in the forest region to the southwest of the Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster fast travel point.

Can be encountered in the forest region to the southwest of the Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster fast travel point. Anubis location: Can be encountered in the forest region to the northeast of the Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant fast travel point.

Faleris

Element: Fire

Fire Partner Skill: Scorching Predator

Scorching Predator Work Suitability: Kindling Lv. 3 and Transporting Lv. 3

Kindling Lv. 3 and Transporting Lv. 3 Possible drops: Flame Organ

Flame Organ Strengths: Grass and Ice

Grass and Ice Weaknesses: Water

