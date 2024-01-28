10 best breeding combinations in Palworld

All Pals in Pocketpair's survival-based RPG can be bred, but what are the best breeding combinations in Palworld? This is a question that might be on many players' minds, as the options are endless. You can put any two creatures (one male and one female) together, and they will produce an egg. However, the critter that hatches depends on specific breeding combinations in Palworld.
This article will highlight 10 of the best breeding combinations in Palworld based on how rare the creature is and how much utility it has in the game.
Best breeding combinations in Palworld
1) Menasting + Lyleen = Lyleen Noct
- Menasting location: Inside the Dessicated Mineshaft on the northeastern side of the map.
- Lyleen location: In the wild inside the No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary close to the northeastern edge of the map.
Lyleen Noct
- Element: Dark
- Partner Skill: Goddess of the Tranquil Light
- Work Suitability: Handiwork Lv. 3, Medicine Lv. 3, Gathering Lv. 2
- Possible drops: Pal Fluids
- Strengths: Normal
- Weaknesses: Dragon
2) Wumpo + Mammorest = Mammorest Cryst
- Wumpo location: In the northwestern side of the map, where the Tundra region is.
- Mammorest location: This creature can be found in many places, including the grassland near the east of the Grassy Behemoth Hills fast travel point.
Mammorest Cryst
- Element: Ice
- Partner Skill: Ice Crusher
- Work Suitability: Lumbering Lv. 2, Mining Lv. 2, and Cooling Lv. 2
- Possible drops: High Quality Pal Oil, Leather, and Mammorest Meat
- Strengths: Dragon
- Weaknesses: Fire
3) Rayhound + Mossanda = Grizzbolt
- Rayhound location: Common spawn in the northeastern desert area.
- Mossanda location: In the Mossanda Forest.
Grizzbolt
- Element: Electric
- Partner Skill: Yellow Tank
- Work Suitability: Handiwork Lv. 2, Lumbering Lv. 2, Transporting Lv. 3, Electricity Lv. 4
- Possible drops: Electric Organ and Leather
- Strengths: Water
- Weaknesses: Ground
4) Eikthyrdeer + Hangyu = Eikthyrdeer Terra
- Eikthyrdeer location: Can be found roaming in the Sea Breeze Archipelago, west of the Verdant Brook and north of Cove Mineshaft.
- Hangyu location: In the wild inside the No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary close to the northeastern edge of the map.
Eikthyrdeer Terra
- Element: Ground
- Partner Skill: Guardian of the Golden Forest
- Work Suitability: Lumbering Lv. 2
- Possible drops: Eikthyrdeer Venison, Horn, and Leather
- Strengths: Electric
- Weaknesses: Grass
5) Mossanda + Grizzbolt = Mossanda Lux
- Mossanda location: In the Mossanda Forest.
- Grizzbolt location: In the wild inside the No. 1 Wildlife Sanctuary on the island on the southeastern corner of the map.
Mossanda Lux
- Element:
- Partner Skill: Grenadier Panda
- Work Suitability: Handiwork Lv. 2, Lumbering Lv. 2, Transporting Lv. 3, and Electricity Lv. 2
- Possible drops: Electric Organ, Leather, and Mushroom
- Strengths: Water
- Weaknesses: Ground
6) Helzephyr + Frostallion = Frostallion Noct
- Helzephyr location: Only at night in the area west of Hypocrite Hill.
- Frostallion location: To the east of the Land of Absolute Zero teleport point. Exact coordinates are (-357, 508).
Frostallion Noct
- Element: Dark
- Partner Skill: Black Steed
- Work Suitability: Gathering Lv. 4
- Possible drops: Large Pal Soul and Pure Quartz
- Strengths: Neutral
- Weaknesses: Dragon
7) Mossanda + Petallia = Lyleen
- Mossanda location: In the Mossanda Forest.
- Petallia location: In the wild inside the No. 1 Wildlife Sanctuary on the island on the southeastern corner of the map.
Lyleen
- Element: Grass
- Partner Skill: Harvest Goddess
- Work Suitability: Planting Lv. 4, Handiwork Lv. 3, Medicine Lv. 3, Gathering Lv. 2
- Possible drops: Beautiful Flower, Innovative Technical Manual, and Low Grade Medical Supplies
- Strengths: Ground
- Weaknesses: Fire
8) Kitsun + Astegon = Shadowbeak
- Kitsun location: Only at night near the northeastern region of the map close to the Tower of Free Pal Alliance.
- Astegon location: Inside the Destroyed Mineshaft in the volcanic region on the southwestern side of the map.
Shadowbeak
- Element: Dark
- Partner Skill: Modified DNA
- Work Suitability: Gathering Lv. 1
- Possible drops: Carbon Fiber, Innovative Technical Manual, and Pal Metal Ingot
- Strengths: Neutral
- Weaknesses: Dragon
9) Broncherry + Fuack = Broncherry Aqua
- Broncherry: In the hilly green terrain in the middle of the map. Some of the best coordinates for the same are (-302, -217) and (-260, -292).
- Fuack: In the wild inside the No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary close to the northeastern edge of the map.
Broncherry Aqua
- Element: Water and Grass
- Partner Skill: Overaffectionate
- Work Suitability: Watering Lv. 3
- Possible drops: Broncherry Meat and Lettuce Seeds
- Strengths: Fire and Ground
- Weaknesses: Electric and Fire
10) Vanwyrm + Anubis = Faleris
- Vanwyrm location: Can be encountered in the forest region to the southwest of the Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster fast travel point.
- Anubis location: Can be encountered in the forest region to the northeast of the Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant fast travel point.
Faleris
- Element: Fire
- Partner Skill: Scorching Predator
- Work Suitability: Kindling Lv. 3 and Transporting Lv. 3
- Possible drops: Flame Organ
- Strengths: Grass and Ice
- Weaknesses: Water
