Adjusting the custom world settings lets players undertake a sandbox approach in Palworld. The game offers a unique twist to the monster-taming genre, where instead of catching 'em all like Pokemon, it lets you capture, exploit, and even eat them. Although the gameplay is unique and sometimes disturbing fun, the true potential lies in its customized settings.

This guide delves into customizing your adventure, pacing your progress, and overcoming tough challenges. Whether you're an expert or a novice, we will help you craft your ideal custom world settings in Palworld.

What are the best custom world settings in Palworld?

Custom world settings in Palworld can be selected from the menu. (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Palworld offers a wide variety of difficulty settings. You can choose how each parameter functions in Palworld by creating a custom world setting and tweaking the difficulty. This decision is interesting since it allows the game to adopt a true sandbox style.

Tailored game modes are available for players to enjoy. Let us look at some of the settings that can help players craft the custom world settings in Palworld to their own liking.

Laid back, sandbox approach

By changing some specific custom world settings in Palworld, the title becomes a more relaxed, sandbox-style adventure. You start off with an insane amount of power and level up easily with a few ordinary fights with low-leveled Pals. Almost limitless stamina is gained, and even the strongest Bosses and Pals appear less formidable.

These custom world settings in Palworld are targeted toward enjoying the game's creative aspects rather than a hardcore battle format. This mode is also incredibly good for solo players.

Day Time Speed: 1

Night Time Speed: 1

EXP Rate: 20

Pal Capture Rate: 2

Pal Appearance Rate: 1

Damage from Pals multiplier: 0.1

Damage to Pals multiplier: 5

Pal Hunger Depletion Rate: 0.1

Pal Stamina Reduction Rate: 0.1

Pal Auto HP Regeneration Rate: 5

Pal Sleep Health Regeneration Rate (Health Regeneration Rate in Palbox): 5

Damage from Player multiplier: 5

Damage to Player multiplier: 0.1

Player Hunger Depletion Rate: 0.1

Player Stamina Reduction Rate: 0.1

Player Auto HP Regeneration Rate: 5

Player Sleep HP Regeneration Rate: 5

Damage to Structure Multiplier: 1

Structure Deterioration Rate: 0

Maximum number of dropped items in a world: 3,000

Gatherable Items Multiplier: 3

Gatherable Objects HP Multiplier: 3

Gatherable Objects Respawn Interval: 0.5

Dropped Items Multiplier: 3

Time (h) to incubate Massive Egg: 0

Enable Raid Events: OFF

Death penalty: No Drops

Max number of guilds: 20

Max Pals Working at Base: 20

Survival mode

These custom world settings in Palworld greatly increase the challenge in the game compared to the sandbox approach. Survival is the key theme in this mode, and the game becomes much more punishing. Death causes a severe penalty, where you will lose all items on your player if you are not careful enough.

With these changes, the focus of your gameplay will be more on base building and resource gathering rather than fighting.

Day Time Speed: 1

Night Time Speed: 1

EXP Rate: 1

Pal Capture Rate: 1.5

Pal Appearance Rate: 1.5

Damage from Pals multiplier: 2.5

Damage to Pals multiplier: 1

Pal Hunger Depletion Rate: 1

Pal Stamina Reduction Rate: 1

Pal Auto HP Regeneration Rate: 2

Pal Sleep Health Regeneration Rate (Health Regeneration Rate in Palbox): 2

Damage from Player multiplier: 1

Damage to Player multiplier: 1.5

Player Hunger Depletion Rate: 2

Player Stamina Reduction Rate: 2

Player Auto HP Regeneration Rate: 1

Player Sleep HP Regeneration Rate: 1

Damage to Structure Multiplier: 2

Structure Deterioration Rate: 2

Maximum number of dropped items in a world: 3000

Gatherable Items Multiplier: 3

Gatherable Objects HP Multiplier: 3

Gatherable Objects Respawn Interval: 1

Dropped Items Multiplier: 3

Time (h) to incubate Massive Egg: 1

Enable Raid Events: On

Death penalty: Drop all items

Max number of guilds: 100

Max Pals Working at Base: 20

Action mode

Action mode custom world settings in Palworld are favored toward combat (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Focusing on combat, these custom world settings in Palworld transform the experience into your average grind and combat-centric game where you must level up to progress. Since this mode aims to aid in combat only, stats like hunger and stamina are irrelevant, as the parameters have them set to a value where you can forget about their existence.

Day Time Speed: 1

Night Time Speed: 1

EXP Rate: 1

Pal Capture Rate: 0.5

Pal Appearance Rate: 1.5

Damage from Pals multiplier: 2

Damage to Pals multiplier: 0.5

Pal Stamina Reduction Rate: 0.1

Pal Stamina Reduction Rate: 0.1

Pal Auto HP Regeneration Rate: 1

Pal Sleep Health Regeneration Rate (Health Regeneration Rate in Palbox): 1

Damage from Player multiplier: 0.5

Damage to Player multiplier: 1.5

Player Hunger Depletion Rate: 2

Player Stamina Reduction Rate: 2

Player Auto HP Regeneration Rate: 1

Player Sleep HP Regeneration Rate: 1

Damage to Structure Multiplier: 2

Structure Deterioration Rate: 2

Maximum number of dropped items in a world: 3000

Gatherable Items Multiplier: 3

Gatherable Objects HP Multiplier: 3

Gatherable Objects Respawn Interval: 0.5

Dropped Items Multiplier: 1

Time (h) to incubate Massive Egg: 5

Enable Raid Events: On

Death penalty: Drop all items and all Pals on team

Max number of guilds: 100

Max Pals Working at Base: 10

Balanced mode

Custom world settings in Palworld for balanced mode. (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

These custom world settings in Palworld provide a balanced experience for anyone who wants a mix of all the above modes. It keeps the game fun yet challenging, offering ample challenges while not making it a DarkSouls subgenre.

Day Time Speed: 1

Night Time Speed: 1

EXP Rate: 3

Pal Capture Rate: 1.5

Pal Appearance Rate: 1.5

Damage from Pals multiplier: 1

Damage to Pals multiplier: 1

Pal Hunger Depletion Rate: 0.5

Pal Stamina Reduction Rate: 1

Pal Auto HP Regeneration Rate: 1

Pal Sleep Health Regeneration Rate (Health Regeneration Rate in Palbox): 2

Damage from Player multiplier: 1

Damage to Player multiplier: 2

Player Hunger Depletion Rate: 1

Player Stamina Reduction Rate: 1

Player Auto HP Regeneration Rate: 4

Player Sleep HP Regeneration Rate: 5

Damage to Structure Multiplier: 1

Structure Deterioration Rate: 1

Maximum number of dropped items in a world: 3000

Gatherable Items Multiplier: 1.5

Gatherable Item HP Multiplier: 1

Gatherable Items Respawn Interval: 1

Dropped Items Multiplayer: 1.5

Time (h) to incubate Massive Egg: 1

Enable Raid Events: OFF

Death penalty: Drop Items & Bag

Max number of guilds: 1

Max Pals Working At Base: 16

