Best locations to find Sugar in Fallout 76

Sugar in Fallout 76 is a key component in making armor, chems, and other useful items. However, to attain Sugar, you'll need certain ingredients, of which Snaptail Reed is one. The combination of two Snaptail Reeds and a wood is required to successfully craft one Sugar.

Whether you want refined Sugar for crafting or replenishment of hunger, there are several locations where you can find it. This guide will help you find Sugar in Fallout 76.

Where to find Sugar in Fallout 76

1. Autumn Acre Cabins

Players can easily find Sugar in the Autumn Acre Cabins. (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Autumn Acre Cabins is a potential stop for finding Sugar in Fallout 76. Situated near Toxic Larries, Autumn Acre Cabins features a small house that could hide sugary treasures. There will be hidden Sugar jars in a small house at this location, which you can find several times, specifically on a counter. However, the possibility of finding it only once is also there.

There are wolves in the area, some of which could be high-level, so players should be cautious of them and be prepared for a fight. Make sure to bring weapons before visiting the cabins.

2. Toxic Larry's Meat 'n Go

Toxic Larry's Meat 'n Go can be a great location to find Sugar in Fallout 76. (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Toxic Larry's Meet and Go is another place where players can find Sugar in Fallout 76. Toxic Larry's is located on the border of the Savage Divide and The Mire sections of the map. You can reach this area by heading east from Wendigo Cave or up the hills west from Berkeley Springs.

This spot has lots of enemies like Snallygasters. So, explore the area carefully, possibly navigating through specific sections or rooms to find the Sugar.

You may discover some while exploring Toxic Larry's Meat and Go, but the exact quantity may vary. Be careful because your grenades can destroy the Sugar while fighting the enemies.

3. Cow Spots Creamery

Cow Spots Creamery is an ice cream joint where players can find Sugar. (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

To get Sugar in Fallout 76 in this location, you need to get to the edge of the New River Gorge Bridge. Go to the area on the bridge's western side, and you will find Cowspots Creamery, a small ice cream joint nearby.

However, the area isn't safe, and you need to be prepared to fight enemies like Ghouls. Search the Creamery for Sugar on shelves or in containers, where you might find up to three Sugar items. Remember that if other players had already looted the area, it might respawn later in the game.

4. Freddy Fear's House Of Scares

Freddy Fear's House Of Scares is a great location to find Sugar. (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

If you're enjoying yourself on the Fallout 76 map's eastern side, you should visit Freddy Fear's House of Scares. This house is unique on the map's east side, close to Highway 66. It looks like a strange building that acts as a mix of a Halloween costume store and a waffle house. There, you will find four jars of Sugar.

The area is home to Wendigos, Scorched, and Feral Ghouls. So be prepared as you might cross paths with them. You can break through level one doors to get to the kitchen.

5. North of Highway 64 by The River Bend

Players can find a lot of reeds in North of Highway 64 by The River Bend. (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

If you're driving east on Highway 64, stopping and walking into the river at a bend can be a great location to explore. This is where the highway goes over the river. Snaptail Reeds are located around where you can gather Sugar to make it in Fallout 76. You will find Snaptail Reeds near big rocks as you walk in the river with water up to your shins.

You will also find reeds in the muddy soil under the highway and along the river's banks. If you have the Green Thumb perk, you can gather many reeds by exploring this area and later turn them into Sugar in Fallout 76.

Checkout our other articles on this topic:

How to visit your shelter || What do Bobbleheads do || How to get Dog Food || Where to find Gulpers || Where and how to get concrete || All Legendary weapon effects, explained || Where to find Mirelurks || Where to get screws