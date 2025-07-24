Best PvE stats to prioritize according to activities in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 stats have changed massively in The Edge of Fate expansion. From the familiar terms such as Mobility, Resilience, and Discipline, players now have new terms with even newer functions that define a build. Additionally, each stat can be pushed to a total count of 200, allowing everyone to focus on one specific stat for their builds.
Universally, some stats have been proven to be great for all three classes in PvE, while for some stats, not so much is the case.
This article lists the stats you should prioritize depending on the activity. Note that the 'Health' stat is being ignored by the community, as it doesn't grant anything useful in the endgame.
Stats to get for PvE in Destiny 2 (2025)
To summarize, here is the list of stats we think should be best for any build, depending on the activity:
- High-tier Raid: Class and Weapon.
- High-tier solo: Class and Melee.
- Regular Raid: Super and Grenade.
- High-tier missions (Strikes, Exotic missions, and Mythic campaign): Class and Super for Titans and Warlocks, and Weapon for Hunters.
1) High-tier Raid
This section includes Contest Day 1 and Master Raids. Players would want to spam abilities during tight situations, and while they are cracking down a mechanic. Class stat will help all three characters to use their utility and survive in the most challenging scenarios. Over 180 Class means the user gets increased Class ability energy, an overshield upon casting, and significantly reduced Class ability cooldown.
Weapon stat should be your second priority here, just to deal increased damage and counter the HP inflation of bosses in higher difficulty.
2) High-tier solo
Expert or Master solo ops can become challenging with the number of modifiers present for customization. Again, Class stat will save you in multiple situations, alongside Melee. While Class allows you to spam Barricade, Rift, and Dodge, the Melee stat, while paired with some of the most broken abilities, can come in handy.
Threaded Spike for Hunters, any melee for Titans, and Threaded Needle for Warlocks are notable abilities. This ensures easy kills on mobs and elites, leading to a smooth gameplay loop with other buffs.
3) Regular Raid
For regular Raid, having Super as the priority stat is recommended for a fast boss damage strategy. We assume you will be running normal Raids to clear the encounters quickly, and farm them for weapons. Hence, burst supers paired with 200 Super stat is the way to go.
Grenade can be your second priority for clearing annoying mobs in encounters, or increased damage to the boss during DPS phases.
4) High-tier missions
Any high-tier mission, such as Grandmaster Nightfall, Mythic campaign, or even higher-tier Exotic missions, requires a slow playstyle. Hence, Titans can stack to Class for their Barricades, or Warlocks can stack on Class for their Rifts. Barricades grants Bolt Charge with Arc subclass, and Rifts can grant Helion Solar projectiles for more damage.
Hunters, on the other hand, can spec all into Weapons, and deal increased damage from distance.
