Blast Furnace god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE 

Blast Furnace becomes the second Destiny 2 Black Armory weapon to come back from vaulting, after Hammerhead. The Aggressive Pulse Rifle was once regarded as top of any PvP, due to its high Impact and Range. With new perks to choose from, players will find new usage in the wide range of activities available in the game currently.

This article lists the best perks to have on the Blast Furnace Pulse Rifle for both PvP and PvE.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Blast Furnace god roll for Destiny 2 PvP

Blast Furnace PvP god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The following perks are recommended on the Blast Furnace Pulse Rifle for PvP:

Extended Barrel for increased Range and recoil direction, alongside Handling penalty of 10.

Accurized Rounds for increased Range on the weapon

Headseeker for increased precision damage and accuracy after body shots.

Kill Clip for 33% increased damage after reloading on kill

Blast Furnace comes with a very wide range of perks suitable against Guardians. Aside from Kill Clip, there is a choice for everyone to get Rampage in the fourth column, alongside Rapid Hit for increased utility. Lastly, Perpetual Motion or Kinetic Tremors are recommended as alternatives in the third column.

Blast Furnace god roll for Destiny 2 PvE

Blast Furnace PvE god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The following perks are recommended on the Blast Furnace Pulse Rifle for PvE:

Arrowhead Brake for increased recoil direction and Handling

Appended Mag for increased magazine size

Kinetic Tremors for a shockwave to damage adjacent targets after sustained damage

Firefly for the solar explosion after precision final blows, and increased reload speed

Regarding boss DPS, having Zen Moment and Frenzy can help in some cases.

How to get Blast Furnace in Destiny 2 Into the Light?

To get a curated version of the Blast Furnace, pick up the related quest from the Arcite vendor and finish the tasks. Once done, follow the marker and attune the weapon on the Shaxx podium. Talk to Shaxx one last time to finish the quest.

Next, for random perks, keep running the Onslaught activity, or spend Trophies of Bravery for a chance to get the weapon as a drop.

