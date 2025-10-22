Blue Protocol Star Resonance: Beginner tips and tricks

The first few days in Blue Protocol Star Resonance can be fun as the game provides you with resources and currencies. However, if you mismanage those early on, the progression of your character may get staggered halfway through the game.

This guide will list every activity you need to run and resource you need to save throughout the early game or campaign in Blue Protocol Star Resonance. It will help you increase the power level of your character, without being at the mercy of the next weekly reset.

All you need to do as a beginner in Blue Protocol Star Resonance

Upgrade only what's necessary (Image via A Plus)

As soon as you start the main story quest, the game will reward you with cosmetics, currency, and upgrade materials. With so many resources at hand, it’s easy to get curious and spend them on different builds or cosmetics, only to find out their real use later down the road.

That’s why it’s a good idea to hold on to items for a bit. Here is what I learned throughout my journey from Level 1 to 60.

1) Don’t focus on multiple classes

Unlocking multiple classes in Blue Protocol can set you back by weeks (Image via A Plus)

One of the earliest pitfalls that you can find yourself in is switching between different character classes. Blue Protocol Star Resonance allows you to switch your role at any time, which may seem convenient, but the resources you spend will set you back by weeks, if not months.

While unlocking a new class may not hinder the growth of your main character, the resources you spend on them will hurt in the long run. The best strategy is to pick a class and stick with it until you complete the campaign. We have a tier list to give you an idea of the standing for all roles in the game.

2) Save Rose Orbs

Use Rose Orbs (Bound) to get Will Wish for powerful Battle Imagines (Image via A Plus)

You’ll get a good amount of semi-premium currency, Rose Orbs (Bound), throughout the main campaign of Blue Protocol Star Resonance. It’s an easy way to get your hands on free cosmetics, and as a free-to-play user, it is also the place where you can waste items that will help you later in the game.

Another use of Rose Orbs (Bound) is Will Wish, one of the gacha mechanics that allows you to summon Battle Imagines. They are powerful companions you can summon at an interval during fights to gain buffs and deal damage. Another way to lose this currency is by unlocking other classes. Each character needs Hero’s Radiance, which costs 680 Rose Orbs.

3) Honor Coin item priority

Get the Advance Books and Arcane Seals first (Image via A Plus)

One of the main ways to get Arcane Seal and Advance Book is through weekly Honor Coins. Both of these are important to improve your Talents and Skills. While doing the main story quest in Blue Protocol, you’ll receive some for free, but they won’t be nearly enough.

You’ll need Advance Books to upgrade the Skill tiers, and the cost will keep increasing with each tier. Similarly, after you finish upgrading the first Talent tree, the next one will need one Arcane Seal for every major upgrade.

4) Purchase and upgrade gear for hard-mode dungeons

Refine all gear to at least Level 5 (Image via A Plus)

The first step towards increasing your Ability Score is wearing higher-level gear. The easiest way to obtain level 40 gear is the normal Goblin Lair dungeon or direct purchase from the gear vendor. It will enable you to increase your score and unlock the hard mode for Legendary gear.

A direct purchase is the fastest way to increase Ability Score, but it will require you to save some Alloy Shards. Each piece of armor costs 20 shards, while the weapon will cost 40. To obtain shards, dismantle the unused gear or purchase them from the Honor store.

Also Read: How to gear up during the early-game in Blue Protocol Star Resonance

5) Use AFK farming

Lower-level Elites are easy to AFK farm in Blue Protocol Star Resonance (Image via A Plus)

When you are strong enough, use the Monster Hunt tab to AFK farm early Elites. It’s a good way to let your character gain a lot of additional materials, including Arcane Seals, Honor Coins, and Advance Books. You’ll also gain a little XP, but it’s more of a bonus than something to max out character level.

Head to early Elites like Goblin Warrior and activate auto-attack. You can also change lines to find other players doing the same thing and join them to take down enemies at a faster rate.

6) Focus on a few Life Skills

Life Skills is a good way to earn Luno (Image via A Plus)

Life Skills in Blue Protocol Star Resonance allow you to craft various useful items. However, you can also trade them on the Market and generate Luno. Why not invest across all skills and craft them yourself? That's because you’ll need a lot of upgrade items that aren’t craftable.

If you’re making and selling items in bulk, you’ll have more than enough to purchase other useful resources without needing to spend time farming. There are nine Life Skills, and the choice is up to you. Botany and Gemology are two good ones to start with.

7) Join a guild

Joining a guild will solve a few resource problems (Image via A Plus)

If you’re playing regularly, joining a guild is an easy way to get some additional rewards. The weekly activity grants 100 Rose Orbs (Bound), which may not seem much, but as a free-to-play user, you’ll need all you can get for Will Wish.

Another currency you get is the Guild Tokens. You can use them to purchase a variety of gear upgrade materials, Focus potion, and several other items from the Guild shop. All of them will be useful for improving your character down the line.

