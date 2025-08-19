Boomslang-4FR god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

The Three-round Burst archetype for Legendary Linear Fusion Rifles was a popular choice for damage in Destiny 2. While the essence is still there in the form of an Exotic weapon, the sandbox seems to have left behind the purple variants, leading players to sacrifice an Exotic slot for damage.

However, the Boomslang-4FR in The Edge of Fate changes things up, as it is the only Three-round Burst Heavy weapon released recently as a Legendary weapon. This article lists the best perks to get on this Arc Heavy Linear Fusion Rifle for PvE and PvP.

Boomslang-4FR god roll in Destiny 2 PvE

The following perks are considered the best for Boomslang-4FR when it comes to damaging bosses in PvE:

Arrowhead Brake for increased Handling and reduced vertical recoil.

for increased Handling and reduced vertical recoil. Particle Repeater for increased Stability.

for increased Stability. Rapid Hit for more Stability and increased reload speed with precision hits.

for more Stability and increased reload speed with precision hits. Precision Instrument for increased damage with sustained precision hits.

As alternatives, Jolting Feedback and Vorpal Weapon can work too, alongside Envious Arsenal. We are prioritizing Rapid Hit over Envious Arsenal because of the weapon's base recoil. Rapid Hit will grant increased reload speed with Stability, as you will be hitting precision shots most of the time in DPS phases anyway.

Boomslang-4FR god roll in Destiny 2 PvP

The following perks are considered the best for Boomslang-4FR when it comes to damaging bosses in PvP:

Arrowhead Brake for increased Handling and reduced vertical recoil.

for increased Handling and reduced vertical recoil. Particle Repeater for increased Stability.

for increased Stability. Heating Up for increased Accuracy and improved vertical recoil with kills.

for increased Accuracy and improved vertical recoil with kills. Successful Warmup for reduced Charge Time and faster draw time after kills.

Vorpal Weapon and Reservoir Burst are great picks for PvP as well.

How to get Boomslang-4FR in Destiny 2?

Boomslang-4FR can be picked up from Zavala's inventory at the Tower, specifically from the Weekly: Vanguard Arms Rewards page.

Boomslang-4FR rewards in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Look for weekly resets when he brings in the LFR with the god roll, and get them for free. Even without the exact combination, get any copy you feel would contribute to your build, and wait until Zavala brings in the god roll.

However, prioritize Precision Instrument or Vorpal Weapon over anything, since the weapon is meant to be used for boss DPS.

