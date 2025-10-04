Borderlands 4: All Augur Shrine locations guide

Augur Shrine in Borderlands 4 is the alternative to Survivalist Cache in the Fadefields, or the Electi Safe in Carcadia Burn. There are 10 shrines across the Terminus Range, and each one provides loot and progress towards ‘The Search for Yourself’ in-game challenge. However, similar to any other collectible in the game, they won’t get marked on the map until you get close.

Ad

A few of them are in places where many would never venture, making them tricky to find. This guide will help you find all Augur Shrines within the Terminus Range region of Borderlands 4.

All Augur Shrine locations in Borderlands 4

You’ll find the Augur Shrines across three sub-regions in Terminus Range. These are Cuspid Climb, with the highest number, along with the Low Keys and the Stoneblood Forest. Here’s a breakdown of all the regions:

Ad

Trending

Cuspid Climb: 5

The Low Keys: 3

Stoneblood Forest: 2

Cuspid Climb Augur Shrine locations in Borderlands 4

Augur Shrine #1

Rach the mark to find the climbing spot (Image via 2K)

The first Augur Shrine is on the mountain range to the left of the Checkpoint Vermillion. However, you’ll need to head towards the cliffs on the left side first to find a way to reach the top.

Ad

Find the shrine on top of the mountain infested with Kratches (Image via 2K)

Immediately after crossing the checkpoint, go left towards the stone arch to find an NPC with a side quest and Kratch nest to the left. Near the nest, there will be multiple grapple spots leading you to the top of the mountain, where the shrine is.

Ad

Augur Shrine #2

The path to the shrine is at the marked spot (Image via 2K)

This Augur Shrine is on the right side of Checkpoint Vermillion, but the path leading to it is even more complex. Continue following the road and take the first right turn between two mountains with a broken bridge.

Ad

Use the climbable wall to start scaling the mountain (Image via 2K)

Take a left to find a climbable wall leading up the mountain from where you can cross over to the other side and make your way towards the shrine.

Ad

Augur Shrine #3

Find the shrine by a tree near the cliff (Image via 2K)

The third Augur Shrine is in the top left corner of Cuspid Climb, close to the Grey Havenge safehouse. To reach the location, you’ll need to ride the elevator leading to the Cloudbank point of interest.

Ad

Use the shortcut within the Cloudbank point of interest (Image via 2K)

Once you’re in, head left until you find a small gap between the mountain, which contains a grapple spot, as shown in the image above. The shrine is near a tree on the cliff within the Ripper camp.

Ad

Augur Shrine #4

The location is just beside the spot where you meet Defiant Calder (Image via 2K)

The fourth Augur Shrine is on the right side of the Lambent Mines point of interest. It’s a drill site occupied by Timekeeper’s forces, and you’ll have to make your way to the top.

Ad

Use the conveyor belt to climb up (Image via 2K)

Use the conveyor belt to climb up the mountain and turn left to find the shrine. Ignore all enemies, as they will not be able to follow you to the top.

Ad

Augur Shrine #5

Pass through the Heart of the Mountain to reach this shrine (Image via 2K)

The final Augur Shrine in Cuspid Climb is close to the Heritage Opus safehouse, but to reach it, you’ll need to go through the Heart of the Mountain.

Ad

Follow the route taken during the ‘It’s a Whole Phase Situation’ side quest, but instead of heading inside the cave, go left. The shrine is on a cliff overlooking Cuspid Climb.

The Low Keys Augur Shrine locations in Borderlands 4

Augur Shrine #6

Head out of the Faction Town and find a grapple on the right leading to the shrine (Image via 2K)

This Augur Shrine is right outside the Belton’s Bore Faction Town. As you exit the main gate, go right to find a grapple spot leading you up. The shrine and its loot will be right there for taking.

Ad

Augur Shrine #7

Use the Silo zipline to glide towards the shrine (Image via 2K)

The seventh Augur Shrine of the region is in an isolated spot on the left side of the Deathright Order Silo, and the only way to reach it is by using the zipline from the silo and gliding towards the destination.

Ad

Augur Shrine #8

The shrine is in front of the cave entrance (Image via 2K)

The final shrine in the Low Keys area is outside the entrance to the Arch of Origo. Travel to the Nightcap safehouse and cross the Checkpoint Taupe to reach the location. Glide over to the other side of the mountain to reach the Augur Shrine.

Ad

Stoneblood Forest Augur Shrine locations in Borderlands 4

Augur Shrine #9

The shrine is on an elevated structure (Image via 2K)

This Auger Shrine is near the zig-zag path leading to the Belton’s Bore Faction Town on an abandoned structure that you’ll need to scale.

Ad

Glide your way to the top using the structure below (Image via 2K)

Climb on the grounded structure nearby with a Kratch nest and glide towards the left side of the elevated building.

Ad

Augur Shrine #10

The shrine is on an extended platform (Image via 2K)

The final Augur Shrine of Stoneblood Forest is near the Gilded Drop point of interest, but the fastest way to get there is the Eureka Stane Ancient Crawler. Jump down the cliff to find the shrine on a platform.

Ad

Check out other related guides for Borderlands 4:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More