Bungie removes seasonal power resets and introduces catch-up mechanics in Destiny 2, addressing player feedback

Having a character's seasonal power bonus taken away with a new season in Destiny 2 can feel very unrewarding. The current power grind in The Edge of Fate expansion faced a lot of malice from the community, as the game recently saw its lowest concurrent player count on Steam. Addressing the feedback, the official Twitter account of the developers posted a massive update.To summarize, players can farm for power in the current season and not have it removed in Season 28, when the Renegades expansion comes out. Additionally, a catch-up mechanic to reach 300 power quickly will also be implemented, starting on October 14.These changes will directly impact the gameplay loop, as many now have an incentive to farm for power without the fear of getting it wiped out. More details have been mentioned below.Seasonal bonus power will not reset from Destiny 2: RenegadesStarting with Season 28 and Renegades on December 2, players with a specific power over the 200 mark will keep that number moving forward. This means that Bungie's initial plan to remove any bonus power above 200 with a new season or an expansion has now been changed. Here's what the developers had to say regarding the changes:As we continue to develop Power and Progression changes for Destiny 2: Renegades, we'd like to announce the following changes: Seasonal Power will now carry over into Season 28 in December. There will not be a Seasonal Power reset as in past Seasons. Additionally, your Unstable Cores will carry over into Season 28. Beginning next week, a catch-up will be available to boost players to 300 Power.Unstable Core is a new primary currency presented with the Edge of Fate, which players use to infuse their existing gear with higher power.It remains to be seen whether there will be a further increase in the power cap beyond 550 in Renegades. However, here are some of the game-changing perks players will face in the long run:Moderated usage of Unstable Core in the long run.All activities will be unlocked at the start of Renegades and Season 28, given that a player is entering the new expansion with 500+ power.Possible drop of Tier 5 weapons and armor pieces from the very start of Renegades and Season 28.Lastly, anyone who hasn't played the game much since The Edge of Fate can enter on October 14 and easily reach 300 power. With this, at the very least, they will be entering a new season/expansion with more power than the initial plan of 200.