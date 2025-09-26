The Burden of Guilt Fusion Rifle returns with new perks in the Destiny 2: Ash & Iron update. This Adaptive Frame weapon provides a decent balance for all activities, as this weapon type is one of the most-used for both PvE and PvP. Note that this weapon underwent an overhaul in its perk pools and is different from the Season 17 version.

This article lists the best perks of the new Burden of Guilt in Ash & Iron for PvE and PvP.

Burden of Guilt PvE god roll in Destiny 2

The following perks are recommended on the Burden of Guilt for PvE:

Arrowhead Brake for increased Handling and reduced recoil.

for increased Handling and reduced recoil. Accelerated Coils for reduced charge time at the cost of damage.

for reduced charge time at the cost of damage. Rimestealer for getting a Frost Armor buff after destroying a Stasis crystal.

for getting a Frost Armor buff after destroying a Stasis crystal. Crystalline Corpsebloom for getting a buff timer with kills, and spawning a Stasis crystal after further kills while the timer is active.

Ambitious Assassin and Clown Cartridge are great choices for ammo, complemented by Chill Clip for a detonation effect after shooting with the top half of the magazine.

Burden of Guilt PvP god roll in Destiny 2

The following perks are recommended on the Burden of Guilt for PvP:

Arrowhead Brake for increased Handling and reduced recoil.

for increased Handling and reduced recoil. Accelerated Coils for reduced charge time at the cost of damage.

for reduced charge time at the cost of damage. Perpetual Motion for increased Stability and Handling on the weapon while moving.

for increased Stability and Handling on the weapon while moving. Closing Time for increased Range, Accuracy, and Handling with low ammo in the magazine.

Lone Wolf is recommended as an alternative, alongside Eye of the Storm, for increased accuracy as health decreases.

How to get Burden of Guilt in Destiny 2?

Burden of Guilt can be obtained from the Trials of Osiris activity, specifically by completing matches.

Trials of Osiris loot pool in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The Adept version of the weapon can be acquired by reaching the Lighthouse on weeks where the weapon is featured.

