Cruoris FR4 god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Cruoris FR4 is one of the few Legendary weapons added to the world loot pool in Destiny 2 Heresy. It is also one of only three Fusion Rifles that share the Aggressive Framed family, and the only one in the archetype that wields the Arc element. Seeing how Episode Heresy also caters a lot to the Arc element, this special weapon will find its usage in several activities.

This article lists the best perks for Cruoris FR4 in PvE and PvP.

Cruoris FR4 PvE god roll for Destiny 2

Cruoris FR4 PvE god roll (Image via Destiny Foundry/Bungie)

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Cruoris FR4 Fusion Rifle in PvE:

Arrowhead Brake for increased Handling and reduced recoil

for increased Handling and reduced recoil Accelerated Coils for reduced Charge Time

for reduced Charge Time Recycled Energy for gaining energy on the lowest charged ability after reloading on kill

for gaining energy on the lowest charged ability after reloading on kill Rolling Storm for gaining a Bolt Charge after kills. Final blows while amplified grants increased stacks.

Discord can be a very good replacement in the third column, if you are looking to clear out additional enemies. Eddy Current and Threat Detector are great for utility, alongside One for All for damage.

Cruoris FR4 PvP god roll for Destiny 2

Cruoris FR4 PvP god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Cruoris FR4 Fusion Rifle in PvP:

Polygonal Rifling for increased Stability on the weapon

for increased Stability on the weapon Accelerated Coils for reduced Charge Time

for reduced Charge Time Discord for increased ADS speed and Accuracy after kills with other weapons

for increased ADS speed and Accuracy after kills with other weapons Barrel Constrictor for reducing projectile speed with kills

Successful Warmup can easily replace the Barrel Constrictor in the fourth column. Threat Detector can work in chaotic 6v6 game modes, alongside Kickstart.

How to get Cruoris FR4 in Destiny 2?

Cruoris FR4 is tied to the world loot pool in the game, and hence, the weapon can drop from anywhere in the game with random perks. However, to narrow down the options, you can either collect Prime Engrams, Legendary Engrams, or Gunsmith Engrams, and open them up for a chance at getting the weapon.

Gunsmith Engrams from Banshee only drop weapons, so you can try opening them, as the rest of the Engrams hold armor pieces aside from weapons.

