Cusp Sempiternal god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

The Cusp Sempiternal Auto Rifle is the newest gear piece in the Destiny 2 loot pool, courtesy of the Epic Desert Perpetual Raid. This Void weapon also falls under a rare archetype family, the Support Frame, where players can deal damage to enemies and also heal their allies at their own leisure.

This article lists the best perks on the Cusp Sempiternal Auto Rifle for PvE and PvP.

Cusp Sempiternal PvE god roll in Destiny 2

The following perks are recommended on the Cusp Sempiternal for PvE:

Arrowhead Brake for increased Handling and reduced recoil.

for increased Handling and reduced recoil. Flared Magwell for increased reload speed and Stability.

for increased reload speed and Stability. Reciprocity for the user to get healed after healing allies.

for the user to get healed after healing allies. Circle of Life for increased damage on the weapon after healing allies.

Regarding alternatives, the Demolitionist perk for Grenade energy, alongside Demoralize, which weakens a pack of mobs, is recommended. However, for a more lethal approach, the combination of Repulsor Brace and Destabilizing Rounds would work great together.

Cusp Sempiternal PvP god roll in Destiny 2

The following perks are recommended on the Cusp Sempiternal for PvP:

Hammer Forged Rifling for increased Range.

for increased Range. Accurized Rounds for increased Range.

for increased Range. Impulse Amplifier for increased projectile speed.

for increased projectile speed. Master of Arms for increased damage after kills with other weapons.

Adrenaline Junkie is a decent damage alternative in the fourth column, alongside Destabilizing Rounds for spreading Volatile debuff to multiple targets.

How to get Cusp Sempiternal in Destiny 2?

Cusp Sempiternal Auto Rifle can be acquired only from the Epic Desert Perpetual Raid.

The Desert Perpetual Raid (Image via Bungie)

The specific encounter source for the weapon remains unknown for now. We will update the article once more information comes out.

