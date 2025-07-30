Destiny 2 Arms Week event complete guide: Currencies, weapons, what to do, and more

Arms Week in Destiny 2 is the newest event focusing on new weapons and Exotic mods. Players can interact with everyone's favorite blacksmith, Ada-1, in the Shooting Range of the Tower, and get multiple quests tied to the event. Note that this is a weekly event featuring various currencies with different functionalities. Using these currencies efficiently is the key to optimal farming, which can become pretty confusing for players.

This article will walk you through the basics of the Arms Week and how to use each currency to get the best gear out of the event.

How does the Arms Week event hub work in Destiny 2?

The Arms Week event hub features three daily challenges for each day, one weekly challenge, and 15 tiers of rewards within an event pass. Each daily challenge grants an Event Token, with specific tiers in the event pass granting a Reroll Chip.

Arms Week event shop for Tokens in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The Event Tokens can be used inside the Reward Shop of Arms Week event hub. The Reroll Chip can be used to reroll the daily challenges. Rewards within the shop include:

Ascendant Shard: 300 Tokens.

300 Tokens. Exotic Cipher: 300 Tokens.

300 Tokens. Phoneutria Fera Hand Cannon: 100 Tokens.

100 Tokens. Ribbontail Trace Rifle: 100 Tokens.

100 Tokens. Arms Week Event Weapon Engram: 75 Tokens.

75 Tokens. Enhancement Prism: 75 Tokens.

75 Tokens. Ascendant Alloy: 60 Tokens.

60 Tokens. 5x Enhancement Cores: 35 Tokens.

35 Tokens. Infinite Enhancement Cores: 7 Tokens each.

7 Tokens each. 25000x Glimmer: 25 Tokens.

25 Tokens. 5000x Glimmer: 5 Tokens.

5 Tokens. 1000x Glimmer: 1 Token.

What to do in Destiny 2 Arms Week to get the best weapons?

Start by heading to Ada-1 at the Shooting Range and getting the Phoneutria Fera Hand Cannon. The perks in this version of the weapon are randomized, so you can get this in all three characters until you get your favored perk. Next, get the three Prototype Training Quests from her.

Prototype quests from Ada-1 (Image via Bungie)

Completing these three quests will reward you with an Exotic mod that can be equipped in any Hand Cannon for the event's duration. Prototype Training Traits, Magazine, and Barrel can be completed simultaneously inside any Portal activity with the help of the Sunshot Hand Cannon.

Turn the three quests in, and then accept two more quests for two additional mods. Use Sunshot again in Portal activities to finish these quests, and then get the two mods. Now, you are clear to explore Ada-1's inventory.

Ada's Workshop in Arms Week (Image via Bungie)

The main section you should be looking for is Ada's Workbench at the bottom. Here, you can focus on new and old Hand Cannons in exchange for Arms Week Weapons Engram and Combat Telemetry.

The former can be purchased from Ada using Combat Telemetry. Hence, all you need is to farm the Combat Telemetry currency in bulk, buy Arms Week Engrams using the Telemetry, and then have enough Telemetry to focus on the weapons.

Arms Week weapons focusing cost (Image via Bungie)

Note that having a power level above 400 and Guardian Rank above 5 impacts the tier of weapon you can get from focusing on Ada's Workshop.

Higher power level and Guardian Rank will grant you access to Tier 3-4 focusing.

How to farm Combat Telemetry in Destiny 2?

Combat Telemetry can be obtained by completing any standard Portal activity with a Hand Cannon equipped. This means that you can run any Solo Ops by yourself and get Combat Telemetry upon completing that activity, as long as you were using a Hand Cannon for the entire activity.

Each run will give you 25 Telemetries.

