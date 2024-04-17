Destiny 2 Breech Grenade Launcher tier list (2024) 

Destiny 2 Breech Grenade Launchers come in various archetypes and elements, fulfilling all sorts of roles in different activities. From Exotics to Legendaries, players have used multiple Breech Grenade Launchers in their Special Ammo slot, be it for blinding enemies, clearing out enemy groups, or just damaging bosses in endgame activities.

This article lists all the Breech Grenade Launchers suitable for all kinds of activities and ranks them based on their overall usage.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Breech Grenade Launcher tier list for Destiny 2

Breech Grenade Launcher tier list (Image via Tier Maker)

The image above provides a rough idea of the Grenade Launcher available in the tier list. This list has been determined based on each of the weapon's usage in PvP and PvE, their accessibility, utility, and damage. For example, Grenade Launchers that disorient enemies can be acquired from Dares of Eternity, Nightfall, and Dungeon.

Hence, it will be easier for everyone to get one weapon from Dares.

Note: This tier list doesn't intend to undermine any particular weapon that might be a crucial piece in anyone's build. Every Breech Grenade Launcher can be useful one way or the other.

S-tier

The Mountaintop in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

This section of the list consists of the best Breech Grenade Launchers in Destiny 2 right now. Some of these weapons are new, while others stood the test of time to become the pillar of builds in all activities. The list of all Breech Grenade Launchers that can be considered S tier includes:

The Mountaintop

Tusk of the Boar

Pardon Our Dust

Lingering Dread

The Witherhoard

Forbearance

All the weapons mentioned above are best at what they do. Readers will find weapons such as the Militia's Birthright and New Pacific Epitaph below, which fill similar roles as Pardon Our Dust and Tusk of the Boar respectively. However, the latter gear pieces have been included lower in the list due to their accessibility.

For example, getting a weapon from Dares of Eternity or Iron Banner is far easier than something like a Dungeon or Nightfall. Additionally, three weapons mentioned in the S-tier list have enhanced perks, which won't be available in any of the entries in the upcoming lists.

A-tier

Dead Messenger in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

This list consists of weapons that fall into a niche category among the community. While the firearms mentioned here are not completely off-meta, they usually get shadowed by other gear pieces.

The list of A-tier Breech Grenade Launchers is as follows:

Militia's Birthright

Harsh Language

Ex Dris

Dead Messenger

Fighting Lion

Undercurrent

B-tier

New Pacific Epitaph in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The weapons mentioned in this category hardly ever get used in endgame content, or even PvP for that matter. The list includes:

New Pacific Epitaph

Salvager's Salvo

Wilderflight

Players usually pick up Chill Clip projectile launchers in their Stasis builds, which lowers the viability of the New Pacific Epitaph. Salvager Salvo's perks seem outdated considering other Arc options available in the game currently.

Lastly, Wilderflight's double-fire archetype holds the weapon back despite its impressive numbers, as it becomes challenging for users to hit enemies from a fair range.

Check out other guides on this game from Sportskeeda:

5 best Rocket Launchers for PvE || Weekly reset || This week at Xur || Grandmaster Nightfall calendar || Server status || PvE build tier list || Everything to expect from Destiny 2 in 2024 || All Into the Light weapons and perks || All free emblem codes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback