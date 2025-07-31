Destiny 2 Conqueror seal guide 2025: New objectives and gilding

One of the oldest triumph titles in Destiny 2, the Conqueror seal, underwent a major change in terms of requirements. Players had to complete specific Nightfall Strikes in Grandmaster difficulty, followed by a few other requirements. The Conqueror seal and its gilded variant showcased how much challenging content a player has completed.

While the essence of the seal still holds, all of its requirements have been shifted to the Portal's Conquest activities. There are six activities with three challenging difficulties, all of which vary from Strikes to seasonal activities and even Empire Hunts.

This article lists the objectives required to get the Conqueror seal and gild it.

Conqueror 2025 seal objectives and how to gild it in Destiny 2: Year of Prophecy

Here is a list of all the perks in the Conqueror seal available with The Edge of Fate expansion and the Year of Prophecy:

The Beginnings of Power: Complete all Expert Conquests from the seasonal hub in the current season. There are two of them in Season: Reclamation, and they are Expert Devil's Lair Strike and Expert Dark Priestess Empire Hunt.

Complete all Expert Conquests from the seasonal hub in the current season. There are two of them in Season: Reclamation, and they are Expert Devil's Lair Strike and Expert Dark Priestess Empire Hunt. Strength of the Master: Complete all Master difficulty Conquests from the seasonal hub in the current season. There are two of them in Season: Reclamation, and they are Master Battleground Conduit and Inverted Spire Master Strike.

Complete all Master difficulty Conquests from the seasonal hub in the current season. There are two of them in Season: Reclamation, and they are Master Battleground Conduit and Inverted Spire Master Strike. Undeniable Grandeur: Complete any one of the two available Grandmaster Conquests available in the seasonal hub of the current season. This can be any one between Grandmaster Battleground Delve or the Grandmaster Whisper Exotic mission.

Complete any one of the two available Grandmaster Conquests available in the seasonal hub of the current season. This can be any one between Grandmaster Battleground Delve or the Grandmaster Whisper Exotic mission. Grand Conqueror: Complete Grandmaster Conquests four times from the seasonal hub in any season. This can be anything between Delve and Whisper.

Once you complete the four challenges mentioned above, you are now free to gild the title.

Destiny 2 Conquests in the seasonal hub (Image via Bungie)

The gilding objective requires players to 'complete all Conquest activities in Grandmaster difficulty.' At the time of writing this article (Week 3 of The Edge of Fatye), there are two Conquests with a Grandmaster. However, the rest will be added at a later date, so players must wait for a while until they can gild the seal.

