Destiny 2 Epic Raid race details: Rules, runtime, and Twitch drops

The Desert Perpetual Raid will be up for a second time as part of a race in Destiny 2. The new endgame activity in The Edge of Fate expansion presents quite a challenging task in front of all Guardians, as four encounters consisted of boss fights, each requiring intense communication and DPS-viable strategies. While the term &quot;Epic Raid&quot; is still not clear among the community, it remains to be seen whether players will get new mechanics and challenges on top of the existing encounters in The Desert Perpetual. Bungie also set some rules for the race participants, as one player from all fireteams must stream their gameplay while setting the stream to VOD. Audiences of the race can get a reward as part of Twitch drops, too, as mentioned below, among other aspects. Destiny 2: The Desert Perpetual Epic Raid race runtime and rules for World's First The following are the race runtimes for all major regions: United States: 10 am PT (September 27 to 29).India: 10:30 pm IST (September 27 to 29).China: 1 am local time (September 28 to 30).UK: 5 pm BST (September 27 to 29).Australia: 4 am local time (September 28 to 30).Brazil: 2 pm local time (September 27 to 29).Japan: 2 am local time (September 28 to 30).Note that the Epic Raid will be in contest mode for the duration of the race and will return to normal mode after 48 hours. It is also rumored that the Epic Raid has its own set of new rewards from each encounter, effectively making it another variant of The Desert Perpetual. However, the exact differences are yet to be seen. Regarding Power, the minimum requirement is 300 to have some damage mitigation from enemies and to deal fair damage as well. Here is the set of rules as officially stated by Bungie: Streaming is required but only one member of the six fireteam members must stream.The stream must be on YouTube, Twitch, or BiliBili.The stream must be set to video-on-demand (VOD).If the team member wants to hide portions of their screen, they must use an overlay provided by Bungie here or use their own version that ONLY blocks the designated areas provided in our overlay. Team members cannot use additional overlays to block other portions of their stream, even as a joke.The team member who streams cannot black out or hide their screen or portions of their screen outside the designated areas showcased in our overlay.Game audio must always be on, but players may mute their voice audio.The streaming team member must fill out this contact form before 10 AM PDT, September 27, 2025.For anyone planning to stream the World First Race, here is the form to submit your streaming information for a chance to make it on the broadcast.Bungie's official Twitch channel will host the livestream for the entirety of the race. Twitch drops for the Epic Raid race in Destiny 2 Watching any Destiny 2 stream for an hour, as long as the stream has enabled drops, will drop the Gnarled Tendrils emblem. Typically, players must link their Bungie account with Twitch to get the emblem inside the game. Here is the whole process of linking your Twitch account with your Bungie account: Log in to your Bungie account and then head to Settings. On the left, look for the Account Linking tab. In here, scroll down and select Twitch. Log in to Twitch and connect your Bungie account. Bungie Account Linking page (Image via Bungie) After getting the emblem, navigate to the General Tab of your emblem/Flair section in the game to redeem it. Check out our Destiny 2 guides:Edge of Fate Destiny 2 power cap guide.Can you complete The Edge of Fate campaign solo?Imminence god roll guideEasiest way to get the Queenbreaker CatalystDo you need to play past expansions for Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate?How big is The Edge of Fate update?How many campaign missions are in The Edge of Fate?Last Thursday god roll guideGiver's Blessing god roll guideEpoptes boss encounter guide in The Desert Perpetual