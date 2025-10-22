Destiny 2 event extended by a week due to gamebreaking bug

The Festival of the Lost 2025 event in Destiny 2 is currently suffering with a gamebreaking bug. Players are facing a softlock upon encountering the final activity boss, Skullduggery, where the fight cannot be advanced after a certain point. Following the reports from the community, Bungie announced an extension of the event by a week. This is probably to give players some more time to farm the best gear pieces. The Halloween event have started from October 21 and was scheduled to go on for two weeks. However, new end date for the event is now November 11. Festival of the Lost event extended by a week in Destiny 2Bungie announced a one-week extension for the Festival of the Lost 2025, making it a three-week long event instead of two. Here is the official statement from the developers: &quot;As we continue to investigate issues causing soft locks in Haunted Altars, we have made the decision to extend Festival of the Lost by one week. This event will now run until reset on November 11, 2025. We will provide additional updates and fix timelines as they become available.&quot;They further went on to add: &quot;As we continue to investigate soft-lock issues in Haunted Altars, we have temporarily disabled Join In Progress for those activities to reduce the frequency of players launching into runs that have already locked.&quot;At the time of writing this article (October 23), there is a workaround for the softlock that players face inside the Haunted Altars of Sorrow. The final boss, Skullduggery has two health bars, with two phases. If the fireteam manages to drain all of Skullduggery's health to 0 without triggering the second phase, the fight will be stuck, and the Shreikers in the boss arena won't activate. Final boss arena in Destiny 2 Haunted Altars of Sorrow (Image via Bungie) To counter this, players can simply damage the boss slowly, and let it gain an invulnerable shield while transitioning to the second phase. This way, the activity can be completed normally. Check out our Destiny 2 guides:Edge of Fate Destiny 2 power cap guide.Can you complete The Edge of Fate campaign solo?Imminence god roll guideEasiest way to get the Queenbreaker CatalystDo you need to play past expansions for The Edge of Fate?How big is The Edge of Fate update?How many campaign missions are in The Edge of Fate?Last Thursday god roll guideGiver's Blessing god roll guideEpoptes boss encounter guide in The Desert Perpetual