Destiny 2 event extended by a week due to gamebreaking bug

By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Modified Oct 22, 2025 22:45 GMT
Festival of the Lost 2025 (Image via Bungie)
The Festival of the Lost 2025 event in Destiny 2 is currently suffering with a gamebreaking bug. Players are facing a softlock upon encountering the final activity boss, Skullduggery, where the fight cannot be advanced after a certain point. Following the reports from the community, Bungie announced an extension of the event by a week. This is probably to give players some more time to farm the best gear pieces.

The Halloween event have started from October 21 and was scheduled to go on for two weeks. However, new end date for the event is now November 11.

Festival of the Lost event extended by a week in Destiny 2

Bungie announced a one-week extension for the Festival of the Lost 2025, making it a three-week long event instead of two. Here is the official statement from the developers:

"As we continue to investigate issues causing soft locks in Haunted Altars, we have made the decision to extend Festival of the Lost by one week. This event will now run until reset on November 11, 2025. We will provide additional updates and fix timelines as they become available."

They further went on to add:

"As we continue to investigate soft-lock issues in Haunted Altars, we have temporarily disabled Join In Progress for those activities to reduce the frequency of players launching into runs that have already locked."
At the time of writing this article (October 23), there is a workaround for the softlock that players face inside the Haunted Altars of Sorrow. The final boss, Skullduggery has two health bars, with two phases.

If the fireteam manages to drain all of Skullduggery's health to 0 without triggering the second phase, the fight will be stuck, and the Shreikers in the boss arena won't activate.

Final boss arena in Destiny 2 Haunted Altars of Sorrow (Image via Bungie)
To counter this, players can simply damage the boss slowly, and let it gain an invulnerable shield while transitioning to the second phase. This way, the activity can be completed normally.

Soumyadeep Banerjee

Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2 and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on game development. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels.

