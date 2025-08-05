Destiny 2 Flamekeeper Solstice 2025 seal guide: Normal and gilding challenges

Solstice's 2025 edition with Destiny 2's new saga is here to stay for two weeks. Within that time, players have to farm for high-tier loot, including exclusive weapons, armor pieces, currencies, and most importantly, the limited-time seal. Since the Solstice is an annual event, rather than a weekly one, gathering every piece of gear being offered is important for the long run.

Ad

This article lists all tasks required to acquire the Flamekeeper seal from the Solstice 2025 event, alongside some additional tasks for gilding it.

Normal Flamekeeper seal objectives in the Destiny 2 Solstice 2025 Week event

Solstice Forge in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Here is the list of triumphs required to obtain the normal Flamekeeper seal:

Ad

Trending

Like a Phoenix: Unlock your first piece of Solstice armor during the "Celebrating Solstice" quest. When asked, simply head to the Solstice Forge via the Event Hub and use the Solstice Alloy to get armor.

Unlock your first piece of Solstice armor during the "Celebrating Solstice" quest. When asked, simply head to the Solstice Forge via the Event Hub and use the Solstice Alloy to get armor. Forged in Sunlight: Unlock all five pieces of Solstice armor from the Forge.

Unlock all five pieces of Solstice armor from the Forge. Knight of the Solstice: Reach Event Rank 15. Open the Event Hub, complete daily and weekly challenges to gather Event Rank EXP.

Reach Event Rank 15. Open the Event Hub, complete daily and weekly challenges to gather Event Rank EXP. Solstice with Yourself: Complete a Solo Ops activity with the Solstice modifier active. These are blue-bordered modifiers that usually are auto-equipped for you in Portal.

Complete a Solo Ops activity with the Solstice modifier active. These are blue-bordered modifiers that usually are auto-equipped for you in Portal. Solstice Vacation: Complete a Fireteam Ops activity with the Solstice modifier active.

Complete a Fireteam Ops activity with the Solstice modifier active. Heat of the Crucible: Complete a Crucible Ops activity with the Solstice modifier active.

Complete a Crucible Ops activity with the Solstice modifier active. Around the Sun: Complete activities with all Solstice modifiers active. You will find eight Solstice modifiers while modifying difficulty.

Complete activities with all Solstice modifiers active. You will find eight Solstice modifiers while modifying difficulty. Beneath the Sun: Achieve a B grade or above performance in a Portal activity with one Solstice modifier activity.

Ad

Gilded Flamekeeper triumphs in Destiny 2 Solstice 2025

After obtaining the normal Flamekeeper seal, the following triumphs will open up for gilding:

Sublime Glow: Imbue a full set of Sublime armor with Incandescent Ingots. Simply purchase armor using Alloys from the Solstice Forge of Event Hub, and then purchase an Incandescent Ingot for that respective piece. Repeat this for all five pieces.

Imbue a full set of Sublime armor with Incandescent Ingots. Simply purchase armor using Alloys from the Solstice Forge of Event Hub, and then purchase an Incandescent Ingot for that respective piece. Repeat this for all five pieces. Hero of the Solstice: Reach Event Rank 30 by following daily and weekly challenges.

Reach Event Rank 30 by following daily and weekly challenges. Sunlight 'Em Up: While wearing a full set of Incandescent Ingot armor, complete Dungeon, Raid, and Portal at Master or higher difficulty.

While wearing a full set of Incandescent Ingot armor, complete Dungeon, Raid, and Portal at Master or higher difficulty. A Sunny Score: Achieve an A grade in performance after completing a Portal activity with one Solstice modifier active.

Ad

Check out our Destiny 2 guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2 and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on game development. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More