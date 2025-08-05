  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • Destiny 2 Flamekeeper Solstice 2025 seal guide: Normal and gilding challenges

Destiny 2 Flamekeeper Solstice 2025 seal guide: Normal and gilding challenges

By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Published Aug 05, 2025 23:31 GMT
Flamekeeper seal in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)
Flamekeeper seal in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Solstice's 2025 edition with Destiny 2's new saga is here to stay for two weeks. Within that time, players have to farm for high-tier loot, including exclusive weapons, armor pieces, currencies, and most importantly, the limited-time seal. Since the Solstice is an annual event, rather than a weekly one, gathering every piece of gear being offered is important for the long run.

Ad

This article lists all tasks required to acquire the Flamekeeper seal from the Solstice 2025 event, alongside some additional tasks for gilding it.

Normal Flamekeeper seal objectives in the Destiny 2 Solstice 2025 Week event

Solstice Forge in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)
Solstice Forge in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Here is the list of triumphs required to obtain the normal Flamekeeper seal:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Like a Phoenix: Unlock your first piece of Solstice armor during the "Celebrating Solstice" quest. When asked, simply head to the Solstice Forge via the Event Hub and use the Solstice Alloy to get armor.
  • Forged in Sunlight: Unlock all five pieces of Solstice armor from the Forge.
  • Knight of the Solstice: Reach Event Rank 15. Open the Event Hub, complete daily and weekly challenges to gather Event Rank EXP.
  • Solstice with Yourself: Complete a Solo Ops activity with the Solstice modifier active. These are blue-bordered modifiers that usually are auto-equipped for you in Portal.
  • Solstice Vacation: Complete a Fireteam Ops activity with the Solstice modifier active.
  • Heat of the Crucible: Complete a Crucible Ops activity with the Solstice modifier active.
  • Around the Sun: Complete activities with all Solstice modifiers active. You will find eight Solstice modifiers while modifying difficulty.
  • Beneath the Sun: Achieve a B grade or above performance in a Portal activity with one Solstice modifier activity.
Ad

Gilded Flamekeeper triumphs in Destiny 2 Solstice 2025

After obtaining the normal Flamekeeper seal, the following triumphs will open up for gilding:

  • Sublime Glow: Imbue a full set of Sublime armor with Incandescent Ingots. Simply purchase armor using Alloys from the Solstice Forge of Event Hub, and then purchase an Incandescent Ingot for that respective piece. Repeat this for all five pieces.
  • Hero of the Solstice: Reach Event Rank 30 by following daily and weekly challenges.
  • Sunlight 'Em Up: While wearing a full set of Incandescent Ingot armor, complete Dungeon, Raid, and Portal at Master or higher difficulty.
  • A Sunny Score: Achieve an A grade in performance after completing a Portal activity with one Solstice modifier active.
Ad

Check out our Destiny 2 guides:

About the author
Soumyadeep Banerjee

Soumyadeep Banerjee

Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2 and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on game development. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Soumyadeep Banerjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications