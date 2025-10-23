Destiny 2 gets a new 'Order' system, replacing bounties and seasonal challenges 

Destiny 2 is getting an overhaul in the seasonal side of things, as weekly challenges and bounties are getting completely replaced with a new "Order" system. Players can expect it to be an extension to the current seasonal hub, as there will be an extra screen within the page. This extra page will list a bunch of "active orders," which will essentially be tasks that can be completed simply by playing the game.
This article lists everything revealed regarding the new Order system for Renegades launch.
The new Order system to become the main hub for seasons in Destiny 2
As mentioned, the 'Order' system is an overhaul/extension to the seasonal reward system. The 'overhaul' part reflects the replacement of the current seasonal challenges, while the 'extension' part showcases an addition to the already-existing seasonal hub.
Following the image provided by Bungie, as given above, you will see an "Active Order" section on the left, alongside the usual daily and weekly objectives on the right. The objectives and the rewards will work like usual, where players can complete tasks, gain EXP, and gather rewards.
Let's dive deep into the new Active Orders. Here's what Bungie stated regarding the objective and the system:
"Your Active Orders to the left are objectives to complete while you are doing other tasks and they often focus on actions like defeating enemies, using weapons, abilities, or playing a specific activity type. They are also granted automatically upon login so you don’t have to worry about gathering them before you play."
For example, if you are running a specific loadout with chosen elemental subclass and weapons, your orders will be based around them. This is to allow players complete the objectives just by playing, and without having to change their builds according to the tasks.
You can also spend Glimmer to reroll any Order within the Hub, with an increasing cost per reroll. These Orders will be replacing the bounties and seasonal challenges, granting EXP for season pass.
There's also a reward teased within the images called "Common Payout." However, any specific items included in these payouts remain unknown for now. As mentioned by the developers, some payouts will reward players with more Orders, like Legendary and Exotic Orders.
