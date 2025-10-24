Destiny 2 Ghost Writer 2025 seal guide: Normal and gilding challenges

The new Ghost Writer seal in Destiny 2: Festival of the Lost 2025 presents a new set of challenges, different from last year. New players can unlock the seal by following certain objectives, and gild it for the first time to showcase their accomplishments. However, this is also a chance for veterans to double-down on the gilding, and add a number on top of the gilded seal.

This article lists the objectives you must complete to get the normal and gilded version of the Ghost Maker title.

Ghost Writer seal objectives in Destiny 2: Festival of the Lost 2025

Here is a list of all the objectives and how to complete them to get the normal Ghost Writer seal in 2025:

All Masked Up, Collect all Masks in Festival of the Lost 2025: You need to unlock six Masks to complete this objective. Open up the Event Hub, and then head to the very last tab on the left called "Haunted Mask." You can hover over each Mask and look for the required objectives.

You need to unlock six Masks to complete this objective. Open up the Event Hub, and then head to the very last tab on the left called "Haunted Mask." You can hover over each Mask and look for the required objectives. First Mask Upgrade, Earn your first upgrade for Festival Mask: You can look for these upgrades just below the Masks in the "Haunted Mask" section of Event Hub. Each upgrade requires you to kill 1500 Candies.

You can look for these upgrades just below the Masks in the "Haunted Mask" section of Event Hub. Each upgrade requires you to kill 1500 Candies. Costumed Completionist, Collect all Mask upgrades: Get all all three upgrades for a total of 4500 candies.

Get all all three upgrades for a total of 4500 candies. Monsterful, Achieve 15 Event Tracker Ranks: Complete all objectives of Daily and Weekly Challenges in the Event Hub to reach Rank 15.

Complete all objectives of Daily and Weekly Challenges in the Event Hub to reach Rank 15. Defensive Decor, Purchase Defenses in Haunted Altars of Sorrow: Purchase a total of 50 Defenses inside the PvE event activity.

Purchase a total of 50 Defenses inside the PvE event activity. Phantasmic Fighter, Defeat Nightmares in Haunted Altars of Sorrow: Keep defeating enemies in the Haunted Altars of Sorrow.

Keep defeating enemies in the Haunted Altars of Sorrow. Cold Shiver, Complete Haunted Altars of Sorrow in Grade B or higher: Simply launch the Haunted Altars of Sorrow normally from the Event Hub to complete this objective.

Simply launch the Haunted Altars of Sorrow normally from the Event Hub to complete this objective. Portal Modifiers, complete Portal activities with Festival modifiers: Open up the Customize section before launching a Portal activity, and select either the 10-Gallon Mode or Trick or Treat to complete this task.

Mask Upgrade screen in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

After you complete all eight tasks, the standard version of the Ghost Writer will be presented to you. Now, you can complete four more objectives to further gild the seal. These tasks are as follows:

Candy Collector: Simply play the activity and earn 15,000 Candies. Put on a Festival Mask and complete the event activities or a Portal activity with event modifier.

Simply play the activity and earn 15,000 Candies. Put on a Festival Mask and complete the event activities or a Portal activity with event modifier. Total Gem: Complete Haunted Altars of Sorrow in Grade A. To achieve this, launch the game mode in Grandmaster, and make sure the Grade is A while customizing the modifiers through Portal.

Complete Haunted Altars of Sorrow in Grade A. To achieve this, launch the game mode in Grandmaster, and make sure the Grade is A while customizing the modifiers through Portal. Wear the Mask: Wear the Festival Mask, and complete an endgame activity such as Raid, Dungeon, Master Portal activity, or win rounds in Trials of Osiris. We recommend going for the Master difficulty in Solo Ops.

Wear the Festival Mask, and complete an endgame activity such as Raid, Dungeon, Master Portal activity, or win rounds in Trials of Osiris. We recommend going for the Master difficulty in Solo Ops. Non Pareil: Complete all 30 levels in the Event Tracker within the Event Hub. Continue doing daily and weekly challenges every time they become available.

Once you are done with these four objectives, you are free to gild your Destiny 2 Ghost Writer seal in 2025.

