Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.3.6.3 full patch notes: Onslaught enemy fix, PvP special ammo changes, and more

Another Destiny 2 weekly reset brought a new series of fixes and updates to the game's core system. With the ongoing Onslaught activity going in full swing, Bungie has decided to adjust the ADU and different aspects of the game mode. To summarize, players will find increased recovery to ADU, abnormal teleportation of major enemies, and many more.

Given below are the full patch notes of Hotfix 7.3.6.3.

Full patch notes of Destiny 2 update 7.3.6.3

1) Activities

I) Crucible

Special ammo meter system changes:

Unified all respawn mode ammo point reward values under the previous 3v3 respawn mode point values. (On average, it now requires fewer actions to earn the same amount of ammo.)

Ammo transmats (including the initial one at the start of the game) will now reward one kill’s worth of ammo, but the meter will charge slightly more than twice as fast.

Removed the ability for ability kills to contribute to the ammo meter.

Unified the point rewards into two distinct groups to reduce variability and make the system easier to understand.

New point reward values:

Respawn modes

Primary weapon kills: 50

Actions (includes assists, deaths, control zone captures, and Heavy ammo pulls): 25

Elimination Modes

Primary weapon kills: 70

Actions (includes assists, deaths, and Heavy ammo pulls): 35

An ammo transmat is rewarded when a player has accrued 100 points.

Increased preference for spawning near allies in Clash 3v3 for Competitive and Quickplay playlists.

II) Onslaught

Fixed an issue where Extinguish was not being cleared properly during a Tormentor heatwave.

Fixed an issue where larger enemies teleported behind the ADU.

Fixed an issue where ADU batteries could heal enemies when thrown.

Additionally, healing functionality when thrown at defenses has been increased at the cost of consuming the ADU battery.

Fixed an issue where players hide from enemies in a spot in the boss room.

Fixed an issue in Legend difficulty where the portal to the boss room would not appear after wave 50.

III) Exotic Mission

The Whisper

Fixed an issue with the spawning visual effect of Taken bosses.

Fixed an issue where players would not be kicked to orbit after the timer runs out.

Fixed some out-of-bounds spots.

2) Gameplay and Investment

I) Weapons

Removed the red dot from the Tusk of the Boar Grenade Launcher when aiming down sights, as it was not supposed to have one.

Fixed a bug that prevented The Mountaintop's projectiles from piercing barrier Champion shields.

The BRAVE versions of The Recluse and Hammerhead sights now correctly highlight enemies.

II) Bounties and Pursuits

The Shaxx bounty to complete a pathway in Riven’s Lair will now correctly count The Coil.

Edited description for Breaking the Charge Triumph to make its requirements clearer.

3) General

Fixed an issue where the Pyramidic Vessel ship showed bright flashing lights in Orbit.

Destiny 2 Pantheon has gone live with the recent reset, allowing everyone to go up against four bosses.

