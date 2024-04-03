Destiny 2 Iron Banner 2024 guide: Priority weapons, best EXP farm, and more

Destiny 2's Iron Banner in Season of the Wish is active for the fourth time, granting everyone access to new weapons. Due to the extension of the season, Bungie had to alter a few seasonal schedules and bring in content for players. Iron Banner, being one such content and the primary time-gate PvP event, had to return with new challenges, access at Pinnacle gears, and more.

This article offers a basic explanation of the Iron Banner activity in 2024, especially during its runtime between April 2 and April 9. As mentioned earlier, the current run is its fourth, leaving only one more rerun before The Final Shape hits the official servers. Hence, it is important to prioritize the best weapons during farming and the most efficient ways to farm EXP.

All weapons to prioritize in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish Iron Banner (2024)

The ongoing week in Iron Banner has the Destiny 2 Tusk of the Boar and Multimach CCX as new entries. Hence, it is only natural for everyone to go for the god roll from the get-go. These two should be at the top of your priority of weapons, followed by anything left from the Legacy section.

Tusk of the Boar Grenade Launcher in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Getting randomized perks on these weapons requires you to focus on Saladin's inventory in exchange for Iron Engram and Glimmer. Unfortunately, you must unlock new gear pieces in Collections before focusing, which in this case, comes in the form of random drops from Iron Banner match completions.

Multimach CCX Submachine Gun in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Aside from Tusk of the Boar and Multimach CCX in Destiny 2, the Riiswalker Shotgun is a great addition to the Kinetic slot for PvP fights, alongside The Hero's Burden SMG.

Best EXP farm in Destiny 2 Season 23 Iron Banner (2024)

Farming EXP in Iron Banner comes down to your armor pieces, weapons, and emblem. For example, if you open up the Crucible section via the Director, followed by the Iron Banner node, you will notice a small node on the bottom left that says "Iron Banner Rank Boost." This grants an idea of the number of gear pieces needed for a specific boost percentage in EXP.

The image below should provide a clearer idea.

Iron Banner Rank Boost (Image via Bungie)

Complete four challenges to gather a percentage of EXP boost, then equip an emblem to have more. Some noteworthy Iron Banner emblems include the Felwinter Frost, The Golden Standard, Cast Iron, Tributary, and more.

When it comes to armor pieces, you do not have to equip all five, as using them as transmat for your existing pieces will work, too.

Iron Banner in-game fireteam matchmaking (Image via Bungie)

Lastly, when it comes to weapons, Riiswalker is a decent PvP Special ammo option, alongside Jorum's Claw in the energy slot. Heavy weapons can be anything.

Once you have all these setups, look for a fireteam that is aiming to go on a mercy losing or a winning streak.