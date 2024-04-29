Destiny 2 Leviathan's Breath Catalyst guide: How to get, usage, best farm method, and more

In Destiny 2, Leviathan's Breath Catalyst is not easy to get as a drop. It follows a farm that requires the highest kill count for any Catalyst, which doesn't help players since the weapon uses very limited Heavy ammunition. However, the only Heavy Bow in the game packs a lot of punch against bosses and elites, providing increased damage numbers in endgame activities.

This article lists everything related to the Catalyst of this powerful Bow. The requirement for the drop isn't similar to the traditional style of drops for Exotic Catalysts. Instead, equip the Bow to get a chance at the Catalyst.

How to get Leviathan's Breath Catalyst in Destiny 2

Before getting into the Catalyst, let us go over how to get the weapon first. Leviathan's Breath was introduced with the Shadowkeep campaign, which initially required players to fetch the weapon by traversing different jumping puzzles at the Tower. However, you can purchase it from the Exotic Kiosk in exchange for 1 Exotic Cipher, 100,000 Glimmer, and 1 Ascendant Shard.

Leviathan's Breath cost in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Once you have the weapon equipped, use it against yellow-bar enemies to get the Catalyst as a drop. Hence, the only way to acquire the Leviathan's Breath Catalyst is by defeating yellow-bar/boss enemies using the Heavy Bow. The drop rate of the Catalyst is low, and there are multiple activities for you to try.

However, we recommend going for the "Widow's Walk" Lost Sector at EDZ, near the Trostland waypoint. Enter the waypoint without exhausting any Heavy ammo on the way, and head straight for the boss location, as shown in the image below.

Boss location in Destiny 2 Widow's Walk (Image via Bungie)

Here, you have a chance at five yellow-bar enemies, with four Shanks and one Fallen Captain. Defeat these five enemies with the Leviathan's Breath to get the Catalyst as a drop.

Catalyst as a drop (Image via Bungie)

If you do not get the Catalyst in one of your runs, teleport back to the Trostland waypoint, gather Heavy ammunition, enter the Lost Sector, and repeat the process.

How to complete the Leviathan's Breath Catalyst objective in Destiny 2

The Catalyst for Leviathan's Breath requires 1500 kills to masterwork the weapon. However, considering how Leviathan's Breath is a Heavy Bow, scoring 1500 kills can quickly become tiresome.

The two ideal ways to get the Catalyst done efficiently are within the Shuro Chi encounter and the Grasp of Avarice opening encounter. However, equip an Orpheus Rig Hunter paired with a single-shot Shadowshot.

Orpheus Rig (Image via Bungie)

The trick is to shoot the Shadowshot in the middle of an enemy group, followed by a single arrow of Leviathan's Breath. This will defeat everyone tethered to the Shadowshot super, and consume only one ammo of the weapon.

Lastly, the Orpheus Rig Exotic will refund super energy, granting you another chance to cast the super in the same run. Note that this method will only reduce the number of ammo consumed per enemy group, as the time taken to get the Catalyst done remains the same.

Check out other guides on this game from Sportskeeda:

5 best Rocket Launchers for PvE || Weekly reset || This week at Xur || Grandmaster Nightfall calendar || Server status || PvP build tier list || PvE build tier list || Everything to expect from Destiny 2 in 2024 || All Into the Light weapons and perks || All free emblem codes